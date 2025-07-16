“Her Energy Speaks Volumes”: Gogo Beams With Pride Watching Grandkids’ Traditional Dance, SA Moved
A beautiful display of cultural pride and familial love captivated audiences, centred on a grandmother watching her grandkids perform a Xhosa traditional dance.
The short clip was shared by the grandson @lwando.06 on TikTok, quickly gathering nearly a million views and sparking widespread delight among online community members.
The scene unfolds in an Eastern Cape village setting during the day, where women of all ages open a lively stage, enjoying a song and dance. In the centre stage, two teenage grandkids showcase their Mpondo traditional moves, their gogo watching them with incredible excitement and a face radiating pure pride. The warmth and joy of the moment are clear as the youngsters dance with energy and grace.
A delightful turn occurs when the mother enters the circle, seemingly ready to join her children, who are dressed in stunning Xhosa traditional attire. Granny, however, swiftly and affectionately pushes her aside. Her action firmly, yet lovingly, signals that this particular spotlight belongs entirely to her grandkids, marking it as their special moment to shine in front of her.
SA loves the loving gogo
The clip resonated with numerous social media users, who flooded the comment section expressing their amusement at gogo's evident pride. Many playfully teased the mother for her attempt to join, highlighting the unique bonding experience between the grandmother and her grandkids.
The scene moved many viewers, who felt it was more than just watching a dance, saying it represented gogo's pride in them upholding tradition, a feeling shown through performance. Others asked for advice on where to find the exquisite attire worn by the young dancers, underscoring the cultural impact of the video.
User @Shalate said:
"She was not going to have you taking attention from her awesome grandkids 🥰."
User @hlengiwe N.C added:
"🥰Look how proud she is looking at her beautiful babies? Her face says it all, in her heart, she's saying they took after me 🥰."
User @Sinothando Ndelu | Miss Snowie commented:
"You had your time to shine. Now allow her to marvel at the fruits of her womb🤣❤️. Gogo's energy speaks volumes. She will go to war for her babies."
User @DSefatsa shared:
"Looking at the product of her womb with pride. I love it! It’s so beautiful to see black women having fun."
User @Mrs Bee said:
"Oh, she loves her granddaughters' bantu, beautiful to watch ☺️."
User @Lisa added:
"Grandmother is proud indeed of her granddaughters. Umama uyazifaka (the mom is just inserting herself)😂."
Watch the TikTok video below:
Source: Briefly News
