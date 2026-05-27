John Dobson revealed that Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe accepted financial sacrifices to return to the Stormers

The Stormers coach explained that the club has limits on marquee signings despite ambitious Project 2029 goals

Dobson also shared why the franchise is trying to balance Springbok stars with long-term squad stability

John Dobson says Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe made financial sacrifices to return to the Stormers without financially damaging the club. Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi reportedly took a financial sacrifice to rejoin the Stormers, with director of rugby John Dobson insisting the move “will not bankrupt” the Cape Town-based side. Dobson also revealed that fellow Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe made similar compromises to complete his return to the franchise ahead of next season.

The comments were made before the Stormers’ United Rugby Championship quarter-final against Cardiff on 26 May 2026. Dobson explained that the franchise remains committed to its long-term “Project 2029” vision while trying to keep the club financially stable.

John Dobson explains Siya Kolisi sacrifice

According to Planet Rugby, Dobson said Kolisi wanted to be closer to his family and had “earned the right” to decide where he wanted to finish his rugby career.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Siya and Cheslin are sons of the Stormers, and Siya has made it very palatable for us; it’s not going to bankrupt us, and the same with Cheslin,” Dobson said.

He added that the players were not demanding salaries similar to what they earned overseas, particularly in Japan.

“These guys are iconic. They aren’t guys that come and say, ‘Listen, I want to earn what I’m earning in Japan, and that’s the reason I want to come back’,” Dobson explained.

Stormers set limits on marquee Springbok signings

Dobson said the Stormers had effectively reached their limit regarding major Springbok acquisitions. He explained that the club wanted to avoid overloading the squad with too many internationals who would miss large parts of the season while on national duty.

Dobson said Cheslin Kolbe would form part of Project 2029 and admitted the Stormers had probably reached their limit regarding marquee signings.

The Stormers boss also highlighted the influence veterans such as Brok Harris and Deon Fourie had during the side’s 2022 United Rugby Championship-winning season. He said experienced players helped shape the culture of the squad and support younger teammates.

Project 2029 aims to build Stormers future

Dobson said the club’s broader plan focused on growing and retaining local talent while selectively bringing back experienced stars.

The Stormers have also secured several key players until 2029, including Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Andre-Hugo Venter, Jurie Matthee and Paul de Villiers.

Dobson said balancing marquee signings and squad depth remained critical for the future of South African rugby.

“We want the local ecosystem to be really strong,” he said.

Kolisi and Kolbe’s returns have generated excitement among Stormers supporters ahead of next season. However, Dobson made it clear that the club’s long-term vision goes beyond star power, with financial discipline remaining central to Project 2029.

Siya Kolisi poses for a photo with fans following the team's victory after a rugby international match between Wales and South Africa on November 29, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. Image: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

Siya Kolisi pay cut could reshape Springbok salary rankings

Briefly News also reported that Siya Kolisi’s pay cut to return to the Stormers could open the door for fellow Springbok star Eben Etzebeth to become the highest-paid locally based rugby player in South Africa.

Reports suggest Etzebeth currently earns more than R18 million annually, while Kolisi was previously believed to be earning over R19.5 million a season before agreeing to reduced terms to facilitate his move back to Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News