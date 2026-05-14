Siya Kolisi’s move back to the Stormers is expected to come with a significant financial sacrifice, shifting the balance at the top end of South African rugby salaries

The adjustment in his earnings now places another senior Springbok in line to become the country’s highest-paid locally based player

The situation underlines how player value in South African rugby is being reshaped by experience, leadership, and demand across franchises

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There are reports that a new Springbok star could soon surpass captain Siya Kolisi in terms of salary after Kolisi reportedly accepted a pay cut to complete his mooted move from the Sharks.

Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi in the warm up during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match. Image: Huw Faircloug

Source: Getty Images

Kolisi is set to move to Cape Town to be closer to his children as he will rejoin the DHL Stormers. He spoke to the media this week ahead of an emotional farewell to the Sharks after reaching his 50th appearance for the club, acknowledging that there could be no excuses for the team after failing to achieve their goals.

He began his professional career with the Stormers before moving to France after the 2023 Rugby World Cup. His time in France with Racing 92 was brief, and he returned to South Africa after one season, joining the Sharks.

Siya Kolisi accepts pay cut

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson spoke about Kolisi’s highly anticipated return.

“Siya was determined to come back and gave up a significant amount financially to make it happen,” Dobson explained.

“He made it clear that his priority was to play for the Stormers again and return to Cape Town. Considering everything he has done for South African rugby as Springbok captain, that commitment says a lot about where his passion lies. This move has nothing to do with money.”

Dobson added that the overwhelming reaction to Kolisi’s return highlights the impact he has on the people of Cape Town.

“He brings a unique energy wherever he goes. Siya has told us he is not coming back to replace Paul de Villiers or simply collect a salary. He wants to mentor younger players and contribute whenever the Stormers need him, just as he always does for the Springboks.”

Dobson also described Kolisi as someone deeply connected to the Western Cape and said the franchise is thrilled to welcome him back.

He further clarified that De Villiers understands Kolisi’s arrival is not a threat to his role in the squad. According to Dobson, the Bok skipper’s versatility across the back row will strengthen the team, while the current players fully support his return and expect him to play an active role within the group.

“He will not be captain,” Dobson confirmed.

See the post below.

Eben Etzebeth to become highest-paid Springbok

Springbok and Sharks lock Eben Etzebeth is currently the second highest-paid rugby player in South Africa.

According to reports, Etzebeth earns more than R18 million per season, while Kolisi was reportedly earning over R19.5 million annually. If Kolisi’s pay cut exceeds 10%, as widely suggested, Etzebeth could become the highest-paid Springbok player in the country.

Here are Etzebeth’s reported earnings:

Annual salary: R18,169,141

Monthly salary: R1,514,095

Weekly salary: R349,406

Daily salary: R69,881

Siya Kolisi during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Image: Ramsey Cardy

Source: Getty Images

Eddie Jones receives praise from Rassie Erasmus

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus offered strong praise for former England coach Eddie Jones, who is currently in charge of Japan’s rugby union team, following his outspoken comments on World Rugby’s scheduling decisions.

Source: Briefly News