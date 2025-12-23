Siya Kolisi is on course for a major career shift as talks around his future in South African rugby reach an advanced stage

A return to Cape Town is now firmly on the table, with developments expected once the current URC campaign wraps up

Personal circumstances and long-term legacy planning are shaping the Springbok captain’s next move

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is poised for a return to the Stormers, with reports indicating that his stint at the Sharks will end earlier than expected.

Siya Kolisi celebrates with the Freedom Cup after winning The Rugby Championship match between New Zealand All Blacks and South Africa Springboks at Sky Stadium. Image:Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

According to local reports, Kolisi has reached an agreement to rejoin the Cape Town-based franchise once the current Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) season concludes. While the Sharks were initially firm on the 34-year-old seeing out his contract in Durban, negotiations have since shifted, paving the way for his departure.

Kolisi’s possible return marks a significant homecoming. The double World Cup-winning loose forward began his professional career with the Stormers before moving abroad to Racing 92 in France and later returning to South Africa with the Sharks.

Siya Kolisi Stormers return linked to family priorities

Kolisi’s desire to relocate back to Cape Town is understood to be driven largely by personal considerations. Following his divorce from Rachel Kolisi, the Springbok skipper has been keen to be closer to his children, who are based in the Western Cape.

That factor is believed to have played a key role in the Sharks softening their stance, despite the franchise investing heavily to secure his services. Durban-based side reportedly paid around R17 million to release Kolisi from his Racing 92 contract, making him one of the most high-profile signings in South African rugby.

Siya Kolisi during a BKT United Rugby Championship match between Edinburgh and Hollywood Bets Sharks, at the Hive Stadium, on April 18, 2025. Image: Calum Chittleburgh

Source: Getty Images

Sharks agree to release Kolisi after contract talks

From a rugby perspective, the Sharks were understandably reluctant to lose a player of Kolisi’s stature, both on and off the field. However, with internal discussions progressing and circumstances evolving, the Durban outfit have now accepted that his exit is imminent.

The development has reportedly already been communicated to members of the Sharks squad. Kolisi has continued to play a leadership role within the group during a period of improved performances under interim head coach JP Pietersen.

Should the move be finalised, Kolisi is expected to take on more than just a playing role at the Stormers, with mentorship and leadership likely to form part of his contribution as he enters the latter stages of his career.

Kolisi earned his 100th Test cap in November during the Quilter Nations Series match against France at the Stade de France. He has been linked with a move to the Japanese league, where a contingent of Springbok players, including Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel and Manie Libbok, currently ply their trade.

Siya Kolisi celebrates bond with kids

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi celebrated a special moment at the Sharks’ 14-12 win over the Vodacom Bulls on Saturday, 20 December 2025, at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium.

Returning to the Sharks last year and now based in Durban, Kolisi brought his two children, Nicholas and Keziah, onto the field, sharing the moment on social media.

