Springboks rising star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has committed his long-term future to the Stormers, ending speculation about a possible move abroad

The 23-year-old’s decision follows a standout year in which he cemented himself as one of South Africa’s most influential backline players

Stormers leadership have hailed the move as a major boost to their long-term project and a statement of intent ahead of future URC campaigns

Springboks star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has enjoyed a remarkable 2025 season in the gold and green jersey. His electric performances inspired South Africa throughout the year, and he played a central role in the Springboks’ successful defence of the Rugby Championship in September.

South Africa's fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu attends the South Africa captain's run training session ahead of the Autumn Nations Series. Image: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT

His individual brilliance was underlined in the victory over Argentina in Durban in September, where he set a personal record for points scored in a single Test match, a feat previously achieved by Springboks legend Percy Montgomery.

Springboks playmaker’s breakout 2025 season

At domestic level, Feinberg-Mngomezulu continued to shine for the Cape Town-based DHL Stormers. On Friday, 19 December 2025, he made a major decision regarding his future by signing a new contract that will keep him at the United Rugby Championship outfit until July 2029. His exceptional form and positive experiences at the Stormers made committing his future to the club an easy decision.

His outstanding performances during the season earned him South Africa’s URC Player of the Season award, while he was also voted MyPlayers’ 2025 Players’ Player of the Year by his peers. Such accolades would have placed him firmly on the radar of top clubs around the world, but Feinberg-Mngomezulu has chosen loyalty, opting to remain in Cape Town.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu of DHL Stormers during the United Rugby Championship match between DHL Stormers and Cardiff Rugby at DHL Stadium. Image: Ashley Vlotman

Stormers secure Feinberg-Mngomezulu until 2029

The 23-year-old made his senior Stormers debut at the age of 19 in 2022 and has not looked back since, with his reputation continuing to grow as he targets even greater heights. He made his Springboks debut in 2024 and was nominated for World Rugby Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year. That same year, he was named SA Rugby’s Young Player of the Year.

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson said Feinberg-Mngomezulu was one of the most sought-after players in the global game, describing it as the reality of modern rugby. However, he stressed that the Stormers were immensely proud that the talented playmaker had chosen to commit his prime years to the Cape Town side. Dobson explained that the decision aligned perfectly with Project 2029, which focuses on identifying talent early, developing it effectively and building an environment where the best players want to stay, lead and win together.

Dobson added that Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s progression through the Stormers system had been exceptional and that the Springboks star was still far from reaching his full potential. He emphasised that retaining him in Cape Town was a major boost for supporters and central to the long-term vision the Stormers are building.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu said his decision was driven by belief in the team, the city, and the overall vision at the Stormers. He explained that Cape Town felt like home, noting that he grew up supporting the team and understood what it meant to the local community. He added that while external interest and speculation were inevitable when performances improved, the squad, coaching staff, and strong connection with the fans made what the Stormers have built truly special.

