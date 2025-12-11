Springboks flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu shared this response after his peers in South Africa named him the 2025 Players’ Player of the Year ahead of Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx, and others.

MyPlayers, the organisation representing professional rugby players nationwide, presented the accolade to Feinberg-Mngomezulu on Thursday, December 11, 2025, after he was voted for by fellow players.

The shortlist also featured loosehead prop Ox Nché, hooker Malcolm Marx, who was named 2025 World Rugby Player of the Year, loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit, and versatile back Damian Willemse. At just 23, he delivered an outstanding campaign for both the Springboks and the Stormers.

Sacha reacts after winning SA award

Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s rapid ascent in the No. 10 role has been extraordinary. In Durban, during the Rugby Championship clash with Argentina, he set a new Springbok benchmark by amassing 37 points—the highest tally ever recorded by a South African flyhalf in a single Test.

Sacha's remarkable performance against the Pumas followed his scintillating form in Wellington, where South Africa dismantled bitter rivals New Zealand 43–10. He ended an exceptional year by delivering quality performances against Ireland and France in the November Test window.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu explained that winning the prize, particularly after being nominated by his teammates, carries more weight for him than any other accolade. He noted that recognition from them means everything because they are the ones who truly understand the team’s objectives, the amount of work required to elevate one’s performance, and the continuous push to improve; they are also the individuals he respects most, so earning their approval feels exceptional.

Reflecting on his development, the Springboks fly-half acknowledged that his career trajectory has been steep, but he emphasised the importance of trusting the process and accepting that the journey will not always resemble an Elon Musk rocket taking off, as there will inevitably be difficult days along the way.

Isma-eel Dollie, MyPlayers’ general manager for operations, highlighted that the awards carry special weight since the winners are determined by the players’ own votes. He noted that the organisation applied a thorough vetting process to compile the nominations, and the final three nominees were ultimately endorsed by their fellow professionals.

He added that they deserve congratulations, noting that there is no greater honour than being recognised by one’s own colleagues. Dollie expressed hope that this achievement marks the beginning of more success and that the players can begin 2026 in the same positive manner.

Source: Briefly News