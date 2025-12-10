Siya Kolisi stunned theatre-goers in Cape Town with a rare on-stage appearance that left the audience buzzing

The Springbok captain’s unexpected visit came at a time when his future in club rugby was generating major speculation

Kolisi’s presence follows a whirlwind week in which he has been celebrating milestones, supporting the Blitzboks

Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi pulled off an unforgettable surprise on Friday, 5 December 202,5 at the Baxter Theatre when he stepped on stage during the opening night of Colleen the Musical.

The crowd erupted as Kolisi joined comedian Marc Lottering at the end of the performance, congratulating him on the launch of his latest production before leading the audience in a heartfelt rendition of Happy Birthday. Lottering celebrated his birthday on Thursday, 4 December, adding an emotional layer to the evening.

Speaking on stage, Kolisi said their friendship stretched back many years, praising Lottering for using comedy to unpack difficult social topics.

“Marc has an amazing gift, and I’m so grateful that he can make us laugh in difficult times,” he said. “His shows are funny but also very educational. He brings so much love and joy that we’re able to speak about things that are often hard to talk about.”

Kolisi is enjoying free time away from rugby

Kolisi, who earned his 100th Test cap for South Africa in November in the match against France, has been spending some downtime in recent days. On Saturday, 6 December, he was part of the crowd in Cape Town, which was rallying behind the Blitzboks as they triumphed over the All Blacks. His celebration went viral online when the match ended in favour of South Africa.

Kolisi has in recent days been linked with a possible move to the Japan Rugby League One. This was after the side Kobelco Kobe Steelers expressed a keen interest in the services of the Zwide-born rugby star.

Three years ago, Kolisi turned down a move to another Japanese club, Tokyo Sungoliaths, but reports suggest he is now keen on making the switch. The deal is reportedly worth a staggering R21 million, underscoring the magnitude of the offer.

Kolisi recently led the Springboks to a commanding 61-7 victory over Japan in November 2025 and is set to move to the Japanese league from his current club, the Sharks, where he returned after an unsuccessful stint with French side Racing 92. Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti had publicly criticised Kolisi following the Top 14 quarter-final loss to Bordeaux, claiming the Springbok star had gained weight and was “practically invisible” on the field.

Sharks deregister Eben Etzebeth

Briefly News previously reported that the URC club Sharks deregistered Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth is not the only Springbok sidelined. Hooker Ox Nche, who was a World Rugby Player of the Year finalist, remains out due to injury. Other players affected include Manu Tshituka and Siya Masuku.

Tshituka, the younger brother of Springbok flanker Vincent Tshituka, has been replaced by Junior Bok flanker Batho Hlenkani, while Masuku, who was injured before the international break, sees his spot filled by Tukkies flyhalf Frederick Potgieter.

