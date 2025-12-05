Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is reportedly being targeted by a major Japanese club with a record-breaking offer

Kolisi could follow a wave of South African stars already playing in Japan, including Cheslin Kolbe and Malcolm Marx

The move faces timing challenges, as Kolisi nears 35 and Japan’s new foreign player rules come into effect next season

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is reportedly being courted by a lucrative offer that could make him one of the highest-paid rugby players in the world. Japan Rugby League One side Kobelco Kobe Steelers is said to be leading the race to sign the 102-Test South African skipper.

Siya Kolisi during the South Africa men's national rugby team captain's media conference at voco St. David's Cardiff on November 22, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales. Image: Steve Haag Sports

Source: Getty Images

Three years ago, Kolisi turned down a move to another Japanese club, Tokyo Sungoliaths, but reports suggest he is now keen on making the switch. The deal is reportedly worth a staggering R21 million, underscoring the magnitude of the offer.

Kolisi recently led the Springboks to a commanding 61-7 victory over Japan in November 2025 and is set to move to the Japanese league from his current club, the Sharks, where he returned after an unsuccessful stint with French side Racing 92. Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti had publicly criticised Kolisi following the Top 14 quarter-final loss to Bordeaux, claiming the Springbok star had gained weight and was “practically invisible” on the field.

Japan remains a magnet for Springbok stars

Japan continues to attract top South African talent, with Cheslin Kolbe, who left for Japan with his family on 2 December, Faf de Klerk, Jesse Kriel, Malcolm Marx, Kwagga Smith, and Manie Libbok all competing in the country’s professional leagues.

Kolisi has already scored two tries in his United Rugby Championship appearances this season against Ulster and the Scarlets, making him a prime candidate to join the growing cohort of Springboks in Japan.

The Steelers, Japan’s first-ever Top League champions in 2004, have not claimed a title since 2019. They view Kolisi as the game-changing star capable of leading them back to the top. The 2025-26 Japanese League season kicks off in December 2025 and runs until June 2026, concluding with play-offs and relegation rounds.

However, potential obstacles remain. Kolisi, who earned his 100th Test cap when South Africa defeated France 32-17 in November, will turn 35 next June. New Japanese eligibility rules coming into effect in the 2026–27 season will also limit the number of foreign players allowed on the field, adding urgency to his decision.

The South Africa team applaud the fans in a lap of honour following the team's victory during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match. Image: Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

Sharks deregisters Eben Etzebeth

Briefly News previously reported that URC club Sharks deregistered Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth is not the only Springbok sidelined. Hooker Ox Nche, who was a World Rugby Player of the Year finalist, remains out due to injury. Other players affected include Manu Tshituka and Siya Masuku.

Tshituka, the younger brother of Springbok flanker Vincent Tshituka, has been replaced by Junior Bok flanker Batho Hlenkani, while Masuku, who was injured before the international break, sees his spot filled by Tukkies flyhalf Frederick Potgieter.

Source: Briefly News