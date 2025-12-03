Cheslin Kolbe and his family have left South Africa to resume their life in Japan ahead of the new rugby season

The move comes after a meaningful year back home, marked by emotional goodbyes and family reflections

Kolbe now shifts focus to Tokyo Sungoliath as he prepares for the 2025-26 Japan Rugby League One campaign

Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe and his family have bid South Africa farewell as they jetted out of the country ahead of the festive season.

The couple, who spent the past year back home after returning from Japan, where Kolbe previously played club rugby, shared a series of heartfelt family moments on Instagram on Tuesday, 2 December 2025, as they prepared for their journey back to the East.

Ethan Hooker, Cheslin Kolbe and Aphelele Fassi of South Africa pose with the Freedom Cup after winning the Rugby Championship match between New Zealand and South Africa.

Source: Getty Images

In one of the images, Cheslin and Layla stand with their three children in a neat line, luggage by their feet, ready to embark on their next chapter. Another photo captures a touching airport farewell, with the Kolbes surrounded by extended family, a reminder of how difficult it is to leave home behind.

Layla reflected on how deeply the past year in South Africa had shaped their children, from the friendships they formed to the teachers they adored and the sense of belonging they had rediscovered.

“Those memories make the goodbyes even heavier,” she wrote.

She also shared the realities of their rugby life, noting that missing a family wedding and spending their ninth festive season away from home are among the toughest sacrifices.

“But I’m always grateful for the doors it opens too,” she added.

Cheslin Kolbe (L) poses with his family after winning the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

Source: Getty Images

Settling back into Japan as Kolbe prepares for the new season

As the family eased back into life in Japan, Layla spoke candidly about the early days of adjusting to the time difference. She joked about the chaos of jet lag, saying,

“We’re settling in again, wide awake at 1.30 am and absolutely starving because what we thought was dinner was actually breakfast for our bodies. Here’s to another season in Japan God bless it.”

Kolbe will now turn his focus to Tokyo Sungoliath as he prepares for the upcoming NTT Japan Rugby League One campaign, entering its fifth season. The 2025-26 edition, officially the NTT 2025-26 Japan Rugby League One, marks the 22nd year of top-tier professional rugby in Japan. The season kicks off in December 2025 and runs until June 2026, concluding with play-offs and relegation rounds.

Kolbe’s recent Springboks performances

Before departing, Kolbe featured prominently for the Springboks in the November Test window. He started at fullback in the 61-7 win over Japan at Wembley Stadium in the Quilter Nations Series on 1 November. He then formed part of the back three against France at the Stade de France on 8 November, helping secure another convincing victory for South Africa.

Kolbe’s final outing of the month came in Dublin on 22 November, where he played on the wing in a tough clash against Ireland. With those international duties wrapped up, he now shifts his attention to bringing his trademark speed and versatility to his Japanese club during the new season.

