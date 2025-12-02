Two veteran sailors were discovered dead aboard their yacht after sending a distress call near the South African coastline.

Authorities have opened an inquest, with early suspicion pointing to a possible pirate-related incident.

Tributes are pouring in for one of the victims, an experienced Australian sailor celebrated for her decades of global sea travel

Two seasoned sailors have reportedly been found dead on a yacht not far off the South African coast. According to the New York Post, the pair, an Australian woman and a French man, had been sailing near Madagascar when they sent out a distress call last week.

By the time authorities reached the vessel, Deirdre “Cookie” Sibly and her sailing partner, Pascal, were already dead. An inquest is now underway, with investigators probing the possibility that the incident may have been linked to piracy. It is suspected that they could have died between 27 to 30 November 2025.

Australian Deirdre Sibly was found dead by authorities alongside his French sailing partner. Image: Deirdre Sibly

Source: Facebook

The two had met in Réunion Island in June 2025 and set off together on a long-anticipated voyage down the Mozambique Channel, heading towards Durban. What was meant to be an adventurous journey ended in tragedy when their bodies were discovered aboard the yacht.

The unfortunate incident follows just weeks after an Australian runner collapsed and died while jogging along Cape Town's Atlantic Seaboard, and months after the death of South African professional kite surfer Graham Howes at sea, also in Cape Town.

Family members described Sibly as a lifelong lover of the ocean. Her sister, Sue Good, told 9News that she had always felt most at peace on the water.

“She lived for the outdoors and for sailing. The sea was her world,” said Good.

“This trip was everything she had dreamed of, and she was enjoying every second.”

Good added that the family is desperate for clarity.

“All we’ve been told is that they were found deceased. We still don’t know what caused it. How such a devastating outcome could happen to two people doing what they loved is impossible to understand.”

Investigation underway into possible Pirate attack

Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation. Police are reportedly considering piracy as a potential cause, although the Department of Foreign Affairs has not officially confirmed any link to pirate activity.

The tragedy occurred in the Mozambique Channel, a vast, challenging stretch of ocean between Madagascar and the southeastern African coastline. The route is known for unpredictable weather, powerful swells, and occasional pirate activity, making it one of the more demanding passages for sailors.

Deirndre Sybil was a seasoned sailor from Australia. Image: Love Island Fans

Source: Facebook

Tributes pour in for Australian sailor Deirdre “Cookie” Sibly

Sibly was widely regarded as an “ultimate adventurer”. She had spent decades travelling the world by sea and was no stranger to long passages or harsh maritime conditions. Before her husband, Colin, died of cancer in 2019, the couple spent much of their lives sailing together.

Since the news of her death, tributes have poured in from friends and loved ones. Close friend, Sarah Mack remembered her as someone who never slowed down.

“Cook was always on the move,” she said.

“She embraced every opportunity with boundless energy, joy and curiosity, always ready to explore, learn and, most importantly, have fun.”

Mack described her as a devoted stepmother, a passionate teacher, an ocean advocate and a sailor whose soul belonged to the sea.

“Every moment with her was a gift,” she added.

“Thank you for everything you were in this life. I’ll miss you endlessly. I’ll find you again in the waves, the sunsets and the creatures of the sea.”

