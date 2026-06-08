A Gauteng school community came together in a deeply emotional farewell, honouring a young learner

The gathering was marked by powerful moments of unity, including symbolic gestures, prayer and a balloon release that reflected love, memory and support for the family.

Tributes continued to grow from multiple schools and community members, highlighting how widely the young learner was valued and how deeply her passing has been felt across the region

The communities of Nigel and Heidelberg gathered on Monday, 7 June 2026, to honour the young life of Grade 8 learner Rilana Lotter from Hoër Volkskool Heidelberg, who tragically died on Friday, 5 June.

The 13-year-old hockey player at the school lost her life in a car accident outside Heidelberg. The celebration of her life was held at the High Public School hockey field and was attended by her family, schoolmates, and staff.

According to the Heidelberg Times, tears could not be held back when her Volkie friends released balloons into the air after a moment of silence and prayer. The balloons served as a symbol of love, memories, and farewells.

Volunteers who assisted at the accident scene also joined the family and friends during the gathering. The community was asked not to wear black but rather bright colours such as pink, purple, or yellow.

Tributes pour in from Schools

More tributes continued to pour in on Monday as other schools joined Hoër Volkskool Heidelberg in expressing condolences and support.

Muriel Brand School shared a message of sympathy, saying:

“To the Hoër Volkskool Heidelberg community, it is with great sadness that we take note of the passing of Rilana Lotter. On behalf of the staff, students and parent community, we extend our sincere condolences to her family, friends, teachers and everyone who knew and loved her. May the precious memories bring comfort during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

The incident occurred on Friday, 5 June 2026, at around 15:30 when a Ford Ranger collided with a Nissan Micra. Rilana was travelling with four other passengers in the Nissan at the time of the collision.

According to patrollers from the Rensburg Forum, all occupants of the Nissan sustained serious injuries. Rilana was in critical condition following the collision. Members of the Rensburg Forum immediately provided first aid at the scene.

Members of Heidelberg Volunteer Medics and First Responders arrived shortly after to assist with emergency treatment. Despite efforts, she succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

School principal heartbroken by Rilana's death

Occupants of the Ford Ranger reportedly escaped without injuries. The tragic news sent shockwaves through Hoër Volkskool Heidelberg, where Rilana had recently joined the Volkies family as a Grade 8 learner this year.

School principal Mr Sias Botha said the loss is deeply felt across the school community, including learners and staff.

“Rilana crept into the hearts of many Volkies in a short time, whether in class or on the hockey field. Her smile will be missed in Volkieland,” he said.

Rilana’s older sister, Anzelle, is a Grade 11 learner at the school.

Source: Briefly News