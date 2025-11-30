A petition has been launched to revoke billionaire Elon Musk’s United States of America citizenship

The petition expressed concern about Musk's meddling in US politics, asking that he be deported to South Africa

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts about the petition, sharing amusing reactions about Musk

USA – An online petition to revoke Elon Musk’s United States citizenship is gaining momentum, but South Africans aren’t happy with it.

The petition, which is a few months old, has resurfaced and has since garnered more than 6,532 signatures. It was launched by John Visci, who argued that the billionaire’s growing political influence posed a threat to the balance of power in the country.

Musk, who was born in Pretoria, became a naturalised US citizen in 2002. This was after he relocated to the US for studies and work from Canada.

Why is there a petition against Musk?

In explaining his decision to start a petition, Visci said that countless other American citizens were concerned and distressed by the increasing influence of corporate leaders in the political landscape.

“We specifically point to Elon Musk, a naturalised US citizen from South Africa, who we feel has exerted an imbalanced and potentially corrupting influence,” he said.

He added that Musk’s entrepreneurial achievements were widely acknowledged, but his meddling in political affairs was disturbing the balance of power in the country, suggesting that he be sent back to South Africa.

“We thus call for the revocation of his naturalised US citizenship and his return to his home country, South Africa. Don’t let money influence our political decisions,” Visci added.

The petition is not the first time the idea of deporting Musk has been floated around. In July 2025, after a fallout with Musk, US President Donald Trump indicated that he was considering deporting Musk. His comments drew hilarious reactions from South Africans, who said that they didn’t want him either.

Social media users weigh in on latest petition

South Africans weighed in on the petition, with many joking again that they didn’t want him in South Africa.

Janice Chadah Mumbangala said:

“I am not even South African, but Namibian, and I say send him to Mars, please. He has been trying to go there for years. Please just send him there.”

Saint Lweri stated:

“He can go stay in Nigeria. Then he'll become a zillionaire there.”

Vus Malibe added:

“A petition to stop him from coming to South Africa has also surfaced.”

Mapaseka Moloi said:

“Sorry, we didn't send him there. He must stay for good.”

Mgadeni Myaluza noted:

“I think he is more Canadian than South African.”

MG Thongo Mahlangu Esther said:

“He must apply for the Afrikaner refugee status.”

Karabo Magagane added:

“We have a no-return policy. He is yours now.”

Klaas Chauke stated:

“No, we don't want him. He can stay there.”

Musk leaves US government post

Briefly News reported that Musk has announced that he is leaving his position in the Department of Government Efficiency.

The South African-born tech tycoon said on Wednesday, 28 May 2025, that his scheduled term had ended.

The announcement came shortly after his fallout with US President Donald Trump over his signature spending bill.

