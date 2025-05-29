Elon Musk Leaves Scheduled Position in US Government Efficiency Department

Elon Musk has announced that he is leaving his position in the Department of Government Efficiency

South African-born tech tycoon said on Wednesday, 28 May 2025, that his scheduled term, which is intended to reduce federal spending, has ended

This announcement came shortly after his break with US President Donald Trump over his signature spending bill

South African-born billionaire Elon Musk has stepped down from his role in the United States government after a rare public disagreement with President Donald Trump over a controversial new spending bill.

Elon Musk departs his scheduled position leading efforts to reduce federal spending. Image: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What was Musk's role?

Musk had been appointed by Trump to head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a task force created to slash wasteful spending and reduce the size of the federal government.

The team made headlines for firing tens of thousands of employees and shutting down several departments.

What did Musk say?

Musk announced his departure in a post on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), saying his time as a Special Government Employee had come to an end. He thanked Trump for the opportunity and said he believed DOGE would grow stronger over time and become a way of life across government departments.

He said that Trump's bill would undermine the work of his department and would increase the deficit. Musk also complained that his department had become a scapegoat for dissatisfaction with the administration.

The announcement, made on Wednesday, 28 May 2025, came just days after Musk publicly criticised Trump’s signature economic plan, the “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act. Musk said the bill would increase the budget deficit rather than reduce it and warned it would undermine the work that DOGE had been doing. He said a bill can either be big or beautiful, not both.

Netizens weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding Musk's announcement.

Elon Musk warned that Trump’s spending bill undermines efforts to reduce federal waste. Image: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

@FeroeGast said:

"He will be missed beyond a doubt. Lucky to have had him inspire and back DOGE. Kudos and many thanks to Elon and team."

@RallyWithGalli said:

"The Dem media will try to exacerbate the divide, but Trump really should put more pressure on the Senate to enact DOGE cuts."

@MMBeckerman said:

"And that's what they want you to believe, because that fits their narrative. In reality, the Board of Directors for his companies told him in no uncertain terms that if he didn't quit screwing around in DC they would replace him as CEO. That message was received, loud and clear."

@StoryMick555555 said:

"I think a pillow fight got out of hand at a White House slumber party, Trump and Elon are no longer friends."

@dr_ivanhristev said:

"In his latest interview, Musk was quite sarcastic about the new Big BEAUTIFUL Bill, which suggests there were disagreements. I hope they find the strength to overcome this and continue serving America peacefully! Minus points for Musk on this one!"

@Mr_DipakSingh said:

"Elon didn't ghost Trump - he just hit his 130-day contract limit."

@WisdomWeeder said:

"Any specific reason for not extending that status?"

@spartan1612 said:

"Go and focus on your business Elon! That was a big mistake to change your focus."

