Tech billionaire and the US government's head of the Department of Government Efficiency, Elon Musk, will join Donald Trump as one of his delegates in the working visit with Cyril Ramaphosa

Trump has also included Deputy President of the United States, JD Vance, and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau

Rubio, who was recently grilled in the Senate for the Afrikaners in the United States, will not be present

WASHINGTON, USA — Tech billionaire and Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk will be part of United States President Donald Trump's delegation during Cyril Ramaphosa's working visit to the United States on 21 May 2025.

List of Trump's delegates released

The Presidency released the list of the delegates who will be on both sides of the camp. The United States' deputy president JD Vance, deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau, the Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Trump's assistant and chief of staff Susie Wiles, Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth and Dr Massad Boulos, the senior advisor for Africa and Senior Advisor to the President on Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs will be present.

Ramaphosa has also invited Adrian Gore, the CEO of Discovery and Business Unity South Africa and the president of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), Zingiswa Losi to be part of the South African delegation.

Rubio, who recently faced criticism from Senator Tim Kaine when he appeared before the Senate on 20 May, will not be present. Rubio is a staunch critic of the South African Government.

He withdrew from the G20 summit, which will be hosted in November in South Africa, citing terrible things happening in the country. He referred to the alleged white genocide.

What you need to know about Ramaphosa's visit to the US

