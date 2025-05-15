President Cyril Ramaphosa will be heading to the United States of America to meet President Donald Trump

Ramaphosa will meet Trump to discuss global issues of interest and aim to reset the strained relationship between the two countries

The South African President is expected at the White House in Washington, DC, on 21 May 2025 for a working visit

The South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, will be heading to the United States of America (USA) for a working visit from 19 to 22 May 2025. Ramaphosa will meet with US President Donald Trump to discuss global, regional and bilateral issues of interest.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit the US for a meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss global issues and reset strained relations. Images: EMMANUEL CROSET, Brendan SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Why is Ramaphosa going to the USA?

The President is expected to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House, in Washington, DC, to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of interest on Wednesday, 21 May 2025. This also provides an opportunity for the two countries to discuss and reset their strategic relationship.

The US president has accused South Africa of seizing the land of white farmers and of white genocide. This led to Trump cutting aid to South Africa and imposing tariffs on its exports. The US also expelled the ambassador and offered all minority groups refugee status.

Relations between the two countries have been further strained by South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice and its growing ties with Iran.

The strained relationship complicated South Africa’s presidency of the G20, with Trump skipping the meetings and dismissing efforts to prioritise issues like debt relief for developing nations and climate change. Trump also threatened not to attend the G20 if Ramaphosa does not reverse the Expropriation Bill.

See the post below:

South Africans weigh in

South Africans shared their opinions regarding Ramaphosa's working visit to the USA.

@kilililoyiso said:

"SANDF is sleeping on duty when we need them most ,we need our Traore in this country."

@Nhlakaniph80651 said:

"Don't sugarcoat that he's going to beg Trump."

@R1chainlink said:

"A person makes allegations about your country and you go to him and explain. Trump made his mind up about us."

@AlwaysThabo21 said:

"Don't sellout. God will never forsake us as a country. They need us just as much if not more."

Cyril Ramaphosa is set to visit the US from 19-22 May 2025. Image: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

