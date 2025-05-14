A TikTok creator explained the requirements for South Africans to apply for refugee status in the US, including Afrikaners and racial minorities who face discrimination

The video breaks down the free application process through a Statement of Interest form, giving viewers a step-by-step guide

Social media users debate whether the programme is fair as Trump deports other immigrants while offering refuge to Afrikaners and minority South Africans

One Afrikaner man shared a video showing the step-by-step guide for the refugee application process. Images: @fero_za1, realDonaldTrump

An Afrikaner content creator has posted a detailed TikTok video explaining exactly how South Africans can apply for refugee status in the United States, breaking down the requirements and application process for anyone interested.

The video was shared in May by content creator @fero_za1, who regularly posts content about Afrikaner issues, startups, and technology on TikTok. In the clip, the man carefully goes through the official US government process, showing viewers what they need to know to start their application and move forward with the refugee programme.

The application process explained

According to the video, the US Department of State is working with Homeland Security to consider eligible South Africans for resettlement. To qualify, applicants must meet three specific requirements: they must be South African nationals, must be of Afrikaner ethnicity or belong to a racial minority in South Africa, and must be able to explain past persecution or fear of future persecution. The programme aims to help those who have experienced what the US government calls "unjust racial discrimination" in South Africa.

Interested individuals need to complete a Statement of Interest form online, even if they've already emailed the US Embassy before. The US government will provide translators for those selected for an interview.

This refugee programme comes as part of President Trump's Executive Order 14204, which addresses what he calls "egregious actions" by South Africa. However, the policy has sparked controversy as Trump simultaneously deports other foreign nationals who have already become American citizens and blocks refugees from other countries.

Some see this as preferential treatment for Afrikaners, while others view it as necessary protection for minorities facing discrimination.

An Afrikaner man shared a video giving viewers a detailed step-by-step guide on how to start the refugee application process. Images: @fero_za1

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the process

@Kojack asked:

"So that means coloureds can also apply because we are a minority as well."

@Saclub 7 joked:

"😂😂😂Remember before saying yes, look at Texas, plus 7kg of potatoes is R300."

@noSoyBoy shared:

"Literally filled in form 30 minutes after it went live 👍"

@blades spookie explained:

"It's open now for anyone who falls in the race minority in South Africa… Who experience economic and social exclusion, particularly in education, job access, and government support. I will stay in SA. Home is where the heart is anyway. It's not always green on the other side!"

@ConZ wondered:

"So can Afrikaans Indian or Coloured people apply? They fall into the racial minority group."

@Destruction declared:

"I've applied for my children's safety and future, we are ready to go."

