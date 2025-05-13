South Africans said their last goodbyes to the Afrikaners who took up American President Donald Trump’s offer

The people of Mzansi have always been spicy about white South Africans leaving the country to live as refugees in the USA

A funny lady on TikTok filmed a scene where she wished the Afrikaners well on their new chapter overseas

South Africans are enjoying the departure of Afrikaners and jetting off to America after Donald Trump invited them.

Earlier this year, the American President and his wingman, Elon Musk, accused the black-led South African government of being racist towards white people.

Afrikaners jet off to America

Earlier this year, American President Donald Trump invited white South Africans to live in America as refugees. Initially, 8000 people were interested in taking the offer, but only 49 left.

South Africans have been creating funny content about the Afrikaners who were ecstatic to start a new life in the United States. A funny lady on TikTok, Lyle, created a scene where she said her final goodbyes to white South Africans who were preparing to leave:

The video felt like an emotional movie scene where a mother was sending off her little son to boarding school. South Africans giggled as they watched the entertaining clip.

Lyle captioned her TikTok video:

“Me to the 8000 Afrikaners leaving us for the US soon.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to Afrikaners leaving SA

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

@Matete wondered:

“Are we expected to have 8k new job openings?”

@Pfizer Söze highlighted:

“Gone too late.”

@🇿🇦 Indigo🤍🕉️ suggested:

“They must just leave their SA passports and IDs in the rubbish bin as they leave our lands, please.”

@_Biggie asked:

“They are not coming back, right?”

@jdrauff wrote:

“The fact that our country has gotten to this point is sad.”

@Thuto loved the well-produced video:

“Screaming. Oscar-nominated performance!”

@moby315 highlighted the root problem:

“Bye, my Afrikaner brothers, you will realise that we only loved you and wanted to teach you that love is stronger than hate. I hope you will one day realise how hate destroys you.”

@J9 said:

“The sad part of this is they don't know what awaits them that side. I hope and pray they did their homework.”

@Jimmona Mona-Lisa Oc shared:

“My concern is, a few months from now, we must send money for them to return to SA. They’ll make TikTok videos about being stuck in America, like, ‘Please help’.

@Zuby wondered:

“So America rejected the other over 7000?”

South Africans were warmed by how an African child bonded with a random Afrikaner woman after she ditched her family at a Mzansi restaurant.

Mzansi shared their thoughts about Afrikaners gearing up for American President Donald Trump's offer and becoming refugees in the United States.

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola responded to the White House's executive order granting Afrikaners refugee status earlier this year.

