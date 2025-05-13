Sizwe Dhlomo reacted after a group of Afrikaners left South Africa to become refugees in the United States

Dhlomo shared his thoughts on the type of Afrikaners who took up US President Donald Trump's refugee status offer

Netizens agreed with Dhlomo, with some pointing out that the Afrikaners were in for a rude awakening

Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on Afrikaners leaving Mzansi for US refugee status. Image: sizwedhlomo, kayaon959

Source: Instagram

Seasoned media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has weighed in after 49 Afrikaners left South Africa to receive refugee status in the United States.

The United States President Donald Trump offered refugee status to white South Africans who felt threatened in the country.

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Afrikaners leaving SA

Kaya 959 presenter Sizwe Dhlomo reacted after a group of Afrikaners landed at Dulles airport near Washington, DC, in the United States on Monday, 12 May.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Taking to his X account, Dhlomo didn’t mince his words when he weighed in on the Afrikaners who voluntarily left South Africa to become refugees in the US. He suggested that the Afrikaners who left the country were already struggling financially and wouldn’t have departed South Africa if they were rich.

“lol! These were brokies. No rich person would want to go become a refugee,” Sizwe Dhlomo wrote.

What netizens are saying about Sizwe Dhlomo's reaction

Several netizens agreed with the former MTV presenter’s sentiments. Others pointed out that the Afrikaners would regret their decision.

Here’s what some had to say:

@leramodumane agreed:

“Rich vanilla is not going anywhere.”

@don_jeezyjay highlighted:

“They had to charter a flight for them or they’d have no other way of getting there.’

@Lethabok87 said:

“Yep. These are the Kempton Park whites with matric who have low-paying jobs and are just tired of seeing black people in a Merc and/ or a BMW 🤭😅😅”

@busi24 argued:

“Trump turned on people who voted him into power. These ones are about to see magic.”

Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on Afrikaners leaving Mzansi for the US. Image: kayaon959

Source: Instagram

Dr Musa Mthombeni urges oppressed white South Africans to leave

Sizwe Dhlomo isn’t the first South African celebrity to weigh in on the issue of oppressed Afrikaners.

In February, former YoTV presenter Dr Musa Mthombeni sent out a strong message to white South Africans who felt they were being oppressed in the country.

Mthombeni urged white people who felt oppressed to take up US President Donald Trump’s offer to Afrikaners.

The child star argued that the cost of living in the United States would give Afrikaners a reality check.

"If you think you’re 'suffering' and are 'oppressed' here, please pack your bags and relocate to the US and see what real suffering is. Americas with jobs are homeless. Read that again! Literal cost of living crisis in America. Good luck and see back here soon,” Musa Mthombeni wrote at the time.

Sizwe Dhlomo rejects Scotts Maphuma interview request

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo rejected a public request to interview Amapiano artist Scotts Maphuma on the breakfast show on Kaya 959.

Dhlomo presents Siz the World every weekday from 6 am to 9 am, supported by Sol Phenduka, Mpho Maboi and Mfundo Mabalane.

A fan suggested that Sizwe Dhlomo should invite Scotts Maphuma, ostensibly to give him a platform after he became a victim of cancel culture.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News