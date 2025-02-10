The former YoTV presenter Dr Musa Mthombeni recently sent out a strong message to the "oppressed" white South Africans

The child star urged that all those white people gladly pack their bags and relocate to America

This was after the US President Donald Trump offered Afrikaaners a refugee status in America

Dr Musa sent a strong message to white South Africans.

The South African child star and media personality Dr Musa Mthombeni was also one of the peeps who had a lot to say about the offer the US President Donald Trump had to offer the "oppressed" white South Africans.

Recently, the former YoTV presenter sent out a strong message to all the Afrikaners who felt oppressed to gladly pack their bags and head to America as Trump has offered them refugee status.

He wrote on his Twitter (X) page:

"If you think you’re “suffering” and are “oppressed” here, please pack your bags and relocate to the US and see what real suffering is. Americas with jobs are homeless. Read that again! Literal cost of living crisis in America. Good luck and see back here soon."

Netizens react to Musa's message

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the strong message Dr Musa Mthombeni had for white South Africans who are "suffering" and being "oppressed." Here's what they had to say:

@OtsileJK commented:

"Back here soon? It's a one-way ticket baba!"

@VuyoTranscends responded:

"Some of us are trying to get cheap second-hand Land Cruiser from fleeing refugees and wena you are disturbing the plans God has for us."

@thabanimnyama replied:

"They shouldn’t come back once they leave please."

@NxumaloSma said:

"No, no, no, no. There’s no Return Ticket please, and let them leave, angithi they are oppressed. We shouldn’t discourage them from seeking refugee in the USA."

Dr Musa Mthombeni sent out a strong message to Afrikaners.

AfriForum declines Donald Trump's refugee offer

On, Saturday 8 February 2025, the Lobby group hosted a media briefing a day after the White House issued the executive order.

The order announced that Afrikaners were welcome to apply for refugee status. It accused the South African government of creating policies to discriminate against Afrikaners. It also said South Africa's policies are a threat to the US's national security and foreign policy.

The Lobby group made it clear that they're declining the offer and won't be leaving South Africa, they are here to stay.

What you need to know about SA and the USA

Cyril Ramaphosa recently said he wanted to engage Donald Trump's administration formally after he halted aid to SA

Trump announced his decision to halt aid because the South African government was seizing land, committing human rights violations and oppressing a minority in the country

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would not attend the G20 Summit in Johannesburg in November

Ronald Lamola responds to Trump's executive order

In a related article, Briefly News reported that International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola responded to the White House's executive order granting Afrikaners refugee status. He noted it with dismay and criticised the US government.

He said he found it ironic that the United States government wanted to award Afrikaners refugee status while denying refugees from other countries asylum and deporting them.

