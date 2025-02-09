Dr Musa Mthombeni topped Twitter trends when he told "oppressed" white South Africans to leave the country

The medical doctor and TV personality also wished "oppressed" white South Africans luck and said they would be back

South Africans took the media personality's comment section to praised Mthombeni while others criticised him

Dr Musa Mthombeni says 'oppressed' white South Africans must go. Image: @bonamag

Source: Twitter

Celebrity doctor, Musa Mthombeni says “oppressed” white South Africans should relocate to the United States after President Donald Trump offered them refugee status abroad.

The TV personality's statement comes after Lobby group Afriforum distanced itself from Donald Trump's executive order.

Mthombeni also shared on X that he doesn’t see any farmer leaving his 500-hectare farm to be a refugee in the US and added that the lies and disinformation have caught up with them.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans respond to Musa's post

@BulembuSwazi said:

"Nobody needs your permission. People can do as they wish."

@Hold_Magroin replied:

"Nah. We'd rather stay and witness you moffies go ape."

MasefelaE wrote:

"I don't see them giving up their first-class citizen status to go grovel in the US. Plus most don't even possess any qualifications. They are not going anywhere. They know they aren't victims and no genocide is happening. Whatever they were trying to achieve backfired."

@WisemanKhumal11 said:

"Delete this tweet you will scare them away. I have already identified my farm in the Midlands."

@Amanda01241993 wrote:·

"Why do you have a problem with America looking at South Africa’s new constitution and racial policies? If everything is fair and aboveboard and some people still immigrate no one will be blamed later. Keep calm and stop the overreaction - you look guilty!"

@VuyoTranscends said:

"Some of us are trying to get cheap second hand Land Cruiser from fleeing refugees and wena you are disturbing the plans God has for us."

@sanizwe said:

"They know this. None of them are leaving over what they know is fake news."

@ToxicBombSquad wrote:

"So what happens if one possesses universally recognized qualifications that could enable good paying jobs there? What then?"

@thabanimnyama said:

"They shouldn’t come back once they leave please."

@Tkay_mdima wrote:

"Thanks, Dr.. A certain category of people can now jump on the next flight to grab land in the USA and start their farming business there."

@NxumaloSma said:

"No, no, no, no. There’s no return ticket, please. And let them leave, angithi they are oppressed? We shouldn’t discourage them to seek refugee in the USA."

@AsanteGraceX said:

"They cannot complain anymore, Trump gave them hot iron. Trump did us a huge favour."

Dr Musa Mthombeni says 'oppressed' white South Africans must go. Images: BonaMag and Kekeletso-ma

Source: Twitter

Dr Musa and Liesl trend

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Dr Musa Mthombeni faced criticism for repeatedly expressing his love for his wife, Liesl Laurie Mthombeni, on social media, with fans accusing him of appearing desperate.

The backlash stems from a recent Instagram post where Dr Musa left multiple comments on Liesl's stunning picture, including one where he asked her to make him a father.

Source: Briefly News