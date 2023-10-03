Dr Musa Mthombeni is facing criticism for repeatedly expressing his love for his wife, Liesl Laurie Mthombeni, on social media, with fans accusing him of appearing desperate

The backlash stems from a recent Instagram post where Dr Musa left multiple comments on Liesl's stunning picture, including one where he asked her to make him a father

This marks the second time he has publicly made such a request, sparking concerns and discussions among fans about his actions

Dr Musa Mthombeni has come under fire again for showing too much love to his beautiful wife Liesl Laurie Mthombeni on social media. The star was called out by fans who said his actions make him look desperate.

Dr Musa Mthombeni accused of doing too much

Anyone who follows Dr Musa Mthombeni knows that he absolutely adores his stunning wife Liesl. The star has professed his love several times, and Mzansi has hailed him for loving loudly.

However, a recent post making rounds on social media left a bitter taste in people's mouths as fans felt he should slow down a little bit. A screenshot from the Miss South Africa 2015 Instagram page shared on X by a user with the handle @danielmarven had the streets buzzing.

The post showed Dr Musa's responses to his wife's stunning picture. The media personality jumped into Liesl's comments section with several comments, he even asked her to make him a father in one of the comments.

Mzansi drags Dr Musa for professing his love to Liesl

It wasn't long before Musa charted social media trends. Fans said the star should stop looking desperate. Others even noted that this was the second time Musa was asking Liesl for a baby on social media.

@RealSihleIV said:

"I'm worried about him"

@JleeRoger wrote:

"I’m more worried , let’s hope she’s a legit retired soldier cos dokotela won’t handle the hurt. It seems bra Ed went for Pro V’s women. From girlfriend to wife and mother of his kids. Do we know the beef?"

@MandelaSoldUs added:

"Second time asking her to make him a father on social media . Maybe wa hana ka tlung."

