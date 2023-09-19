Former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie Mthombeni has issued a stern warning to trolls on her Instagram, declaring she will block those making inappropriate comments or speculating about her pregnancy

She firmly dispelled pregnancy rumours, attributing her appearance to bloating during her monthly period

Fans applauded Liesl for addressing the issue, sharing their experiences of intrusive questions and emphasizing the importance of respecting boundaries regarding personal matters like pregnancy, job status, and weight

Liesl Laurie Mthombeni has issued a stern warning to people making insensitive comments on her timeline. Mrs Mthombeni said she will not hesitate to block any womb watchers on her page.

Liesl Laurie Mthombeni has slammed trolls saying she is pregnant. Image: @liesllaurie and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Liesl Laurie Mthombeni puts trolls in their place

Social media has become a toxic place where trolls can make insensitive comments about people's private lives without thinking about how it affects them. Former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie Mthombeni recently reacted to trolls commenting about her body and suggesting that she is pregnant.

Taking to her Instagram page, Dr Musa's wife said she will not think twice about using the block button if anyone makes inappropriate comments. The stunner also took the moment to pour cold water on the rumours that she is pregnant. She said:

"If you post any comment on my page alluding to pregnancy, I'm going to block you — and I hope other people also block people who make inappropriate comments.

“As women, our bodies go through so much. So no, Jennifer, I'm not hiding my pregnancy or pregnant — I'm bloated because I'm on my period, because that's what happens to women and you as a woman should understand that."

Fans agree with Liesl Laurie Mthombeni's post

It looks like Liesl spoke on behalf of millions of women. Many applauded the former beauty queen for addressing an issue that has been bothering them. Some even gave examples of the disrespect they have endured from friends, colleagues and family members who do not know their boundaries.

@linda.mahome said:

"To add on the list, we also don't ask people the ff: when are you getting a job, when are you finishing your studies, when are you buying a house, when are you buying a car, when are losing weight and more other questions that may make any human being feel bad about themselves. It's totally none of your business."

@callme_augustine commented:

"Who said marriage is for having children? People are silly. Happy Monday aunty Liesl"

@vickymtshali added:

"Mind the business that pays your bills. Stay out of people's wombs.Period."

@jenniferbala wrote:

"Eish sorry Aunty Liesl, why Jennifer’s though Happy to represent those that don’t and I totally feel you and concur. I’m also often on the receiving end, especially on TT."

@cindyy_khumalo noted:

"I once met a former high school mate @ the salon and she asked ‘when are you having a baby’ and my answer was never ask that ever again to any woman, you don’t know what people go through, miscarriages are real, infertility issues are real as well, people must just mind their own businesses shame."

@matheepema said:

"And also commenting on people’s weight, women must stop asking things they know they would feel uncomfortable been asked, tell them wena auntie Liesl"

