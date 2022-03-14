Gigi Lamayne has come back to social media after a long hiatus to rubbish claims that she is pregnant

The My Body rapper recently took to her social media page to share a sultry picture of herself and told fans to stop spreading rumours

Peeps, however, blasted her for looking for clout as many said that there were no pregnancy rumours about her

Gigi Lamayne has debunked pregnancy rumours. The talented rapper who had taken some time away from social media recently came back with some news, but it's not what fans expected.

Gigi Lamayne has taken to social media to debunk rumours that she is pregnant. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

Lamayne refuted pregnancy claims and also made the announcement that her long-awaited album will be dropping soon.

Gigi posted a mirror selfie of herself in nothing but lace panties and a bra to address the pregnancy speculation, SAHiphopMag reports. The publication, however, pointed out that peeps accused the Mojo Jojo hitmaker of using the pregnancy rumour trend to gain clout.

According to the publication, John Cena hitmaker Sho Madjozi is the only star who was rumoured to be pregnant, and she addressed the issue.

Taking to Twitter, social media peeps blasted Lamayne for posting her sultry pictures to trend.

@FavourIsMyName7 said:

"Just say you wanted to show us lepona, it's the first I am hearing about your pregnancy."

@Motlomu9 wrote:

"So you undressed just to address rumours."

@YoloDana_ added:

"Your photoshopped waist should never show baby, wall behind your waist is warped. You might wanna be careful, but if you prefer it like this then okay."

Gigi Lamayne claims she's the baddest female rapper alive, tells fans that upcoming album will prove it

In more entertainment News, Briefly News reported that Gigi Lamayne is feeling extra confident in her rapping abilities. The musician has boldly told the entire internet that she feels she is the best female rapper ever to do it. Lamayne claims her latest album will affirm her statement.

Gigi Lamayne is getting ready to drop her comeback album. But just before her new music hits the scene, the media personality wanted to make it known that she feels she is the best female rapper in the game.

SA Hip Hop Mag reported that not so long ago, Gigi Lamayne announced that she would be leaving Mzansi's hip hop game to try out new genres. The musician said she was in the studio with King Monada, cooking up some magic.

