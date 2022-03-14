Pearl Thusi has been giving Mzansi a serious education in exactly how to serve a stunning yacht pose

The TV personality was whisked away to the luxurious shores of The Atlantic Ocean for an elegant boat party over the weekend

Fans and celebrity friends were feeling the stunning snaps and quickly took notes in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi's very own Black Pearl is known for flaunting all the best experiences her celebrity lifestyle has to offer and her weekend away in Cape Town was no exception.

Pearl Thusi has been giving Mzansi a serious education in exactly how to serve a stunning yacht pose. Images: @pearlthusi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

It seems Pearl Thusi was invited to one very exclusive all-white yacht party at what looks like the V&A Waterfront in the Mother City. The actress did not share many details about her trip but just one look at Thusi's Instagram feed has us all feeling some serious FOMO.

Mama Panther rocked a custom denim jacket that was giving off 90's fashion vibes while keeping things extra cute in a pair of skinny black stilettos.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Later, the actress served an effortless elegance while posing on the deck of the ship. Thusi wore a fitted polka-dot mini skirt with a poofy top to match and accessorized the outfit with an adorable black bag.

"Just helping y’all out next time you need poses on a yacht," she cheekily captioned the post.

Fans and celebrity friends were here for Pearl's style education and headed to the comments section to show some serious love.

Check out some of the reactions below:

jenniferbala said:

"Haha, thanks love; taking notes."

iambangalee said:

"Super star. Saw you fighting hard on Fistful vengeance. So proud of you."

ilovekhanya said:

"Siyabonga. 2nd frame is my favourite."

Pearl Thusi says she won't support Zola 7 because of GBV allegations against him

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Pearl Thusi has shared that she won't support Zola 7 because of the GBV allegations that were levelled against him a while ago.

Zola 7 is apparently going through a rough patch but the stunning media personality wants nothing to do with him. She made it clear that his controversial past still hangs over him like a dark cloud.

The actress was reacting to social media users who want to help Zola as a token of appreciation for his contribution to the entertainment industry and for how he helped needy people during his heyday.

Source: Briefly News