Pearl Thusi has made it clear that she won't support Zola 7 in his hour of need because of the gender-based violence allegations that were labelled against him sometime ago

The Queen Sono actress was reacting to social media users who want to come together and help the star who reportedly can't even afford his own medical care

Peeps shared mixed reactions to Pearl's take on the matter with some accusing her of only speaking up about GBV when the celeb in question is not her friend

Pearl Thusi has shared that she won't support Zola 7 because of the GBV allegations that were levelled against him a while ago.

Pearl Thusi says she won’t support Zola 7 because of the GBV allegations against him. Image: @jamazola7, @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Zola 7 is apparently going through a rough patch but the stunning media personality wants nothing to do with him. She made it clear that his controversial past still hangs over him like a dark cloud.

The actress was reacting to social media users who want to help Zola as a token of appreciation for his contribution in the entertainment industry and for how he helped needy people during his heyday.

Taking to Twitter, Pearl Thusi suggested that the GBV moment made things a bit hard for Zola to get all the help he needs. ZAlebs reports that the Kwaito legend is broke and cannot even take care of himself.

Peeps took to Pearl's comment section and shared their thoughts on her views on the matter.

@YaKastro said:

"So Pearl, are you saying men in your circle are no GBV perpetrators?"

@fanzoOAK commented:

"With all that said, isn't it time celebrities became celebrities for themselves and not sponsors. Why can't they use their resources to help build each other or one another. This way a black man will always have another black man as his pillar.. no matter what."

@gininda_p said:

"You are best friends with abusers. You don't have to say something all the time sometimes remain on the sidelines don't be so evil heal from the past."

@cloudmzamo wrote:

"He indicated how people close to him were used to tarnish his name. We all have flaws, one moment of weakness shouldn't make us forget all the good you have done as Pearl. John 8:7 guides us very well against this."

@hleaux said:

"So those allegations erase all the good he has done for this country?"

