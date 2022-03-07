A gorgeous lady attested to the power that beauty had over a man who was so taken with the glance she gave him that they ended up going out

The proud beauty took to Twitter to confess how her boyfriend got went from being a perfect stranger to being her boo

Tweeps were impressed by the feat and compelled to share their stories of how they met their baes

A beautiful lady named Dolly shared her experience on Twitter on how she managed to get her boyfriend's attention.

She ended her sweet story with words:

"Now that’s on pretty privilege."

This further instilled the perception that Tweeps had about her looks as they agreed with her.

The beautiful Dolly who shot her shot with her looks that helped her bag her man leaving SA in awe. Image: @DollyBaken/Twitter

Peeps on Twitter not only gave their own accounts of how they met their boos but some also asked Dolly to hold a seminar on how to get a man.

Sharing one of the sweetest love stories, @MashishiSekini said:

"A girl once gave me the looks (or so I thought). I was convinced and made the move. Only to find she was looking at the guy behind me. I went to the guy and told him. He made the move. A couple of years later they invited me to their wedding.

They are still living happily ever."

A loved up @munhu_washe28 shared:

Airing on the side of caution, @mthuthuzelig advised:

"Man are easy until you ignore woman doing this and then accusations of being an alphabet member come flying. Woman can't stomach rejection from a man."

Cheering Dolly on, @Tlhalefo_Leisa said:

