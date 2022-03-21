A heartbroken lady shared her break-up chat with her man and told Tweeps that she is finally at peace

The lady updated her post with the news that she proudly deleted his numbers, pics and all other media

Tweeps sympathised with her and applauded her for the decision and shared tips on how to move on while others refuted her claims of being at peace

A lady named Bafedile took to Twitter to share her breakup conversation and claimed that she was at peace. The newly single Bafedile updated her post saying that she deleted his number, videos, pics and messages.

Tweeps had varying reactions to the post with some who analysed the guy's behaviour during the breakup conversation.

Bafedile shared her breakup messages on Twitter and claimed she was at peace after deleting his number. Image: @fedinald_/Twitter

Bafedile touched many peeps on Twitter with her experience and they share some advice to help her get through the break-up. Others pointed out that the heartbroken beauty's ex was never in love with her since he showed no empathy or remorse for his actions.

@DR_LOVE_SA gave Bafedile sound advice:

"I hv been in ds situation. Sorry hey!Please cut the cord. Delete his number #don't block him.Then refresh your contacts. N.B: For now it's wise to surround yourself with people who love you. Avoid love Music when you are feeling sleepy.

@MrZuZu10 urged Bafedile to acknowledge her pain:

@TebogoSurprice pointed out to Bafedile:

"He never really did love you but boy he’s going to lose his damn mind the day he sees you with someone that’ll love you the right way karma is a bitch."

@LANGELIHLELIHL2 shared Bafedile's previous tweets that prove she had been suffering in the relationship:

@Miss_Gorge made an observation:

"Yoh Guy really is not bothered, he knows what he will do next or say to you next to get you hooked. You gave him a confirmation that he still has powers over you, if you done you just lock and move silently."

Man reveals why he dumped ex, new bae tests him and gets the boot

In a lighter case of lover's tiff gone wrong, Briefly News reported that social media users were absolutely entertained by one local couple who took to Twitter to air their dirty laundry.

It all started when @IsulamaZwide boisterously shared that he once dumped a woman for spelling his name incorrectly and would never tolerate poor grammar in a woman again. Evidently, his current lover @Thembisile_Q was not at all impressed by the post and dared her bae to cut her loose.

@IsulamaZwide didn't take the threat too lightly and soon his lover made it known she had been dumped. Mzansi found the lovers spat hysterical and took to the comments section to make their feelings known.

