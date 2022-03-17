Popular television personality Katlego Maboe seems to be getting ready to return to screens after winning his court case

Maboe was "cancelled" after his partner Monique Muller accused him of cheating and domestic violence

After sharing a cryptic message that he may be getting back to work soon, Mzansi advised him to focus on his career and stay away from women

Katlego Maboe may be gracing our television screens sooner than expected. The media personality, who had taken a social media break following the scandal that led to him losing most of his contracts, is back to work.

Katlego Maboe has been warned by his fans to stay away from women after he announced that he will be getting back to work.

Maboe shared the good news that the court had ruled in his favour after a two-year legal battle. According to the statement posted on his Instagram page, the court did not find any domestic violence evidence against the former Expresso presenter.

Taking to his social media pages on Wednesday, 16 March Katlego posted a cryptic message that suggested something big is cooking. Although he did not dish out much about his upcoming gig, he just expressed gratitude for all those who stood by him. He wrote:

"Wednesday: Someone’s Dad is walking into a new space and really excited for this next chapter! Grateful to everyone who has opened a door, said a prayer and helped me to keep believing. May God bless this journey!"

Fans flooded the comments section of the post with mixed reactions. Many congratulated the star for picking himself up while others warned him not to cheat again.

@Vman46720760 said:

"But be careful next time don't ever trust all women's lastly, use protection, we see a big tree falling down because of mixing pleasure with duties."

@TheCyclone_ commented:

"Lalela boy... Next ungavumi niks boy! Even when they have evidence. Ungavumi boy. Got get your bag now..."

Other peeps also congratulated Maboe on bouncing back.

@Malatjie_ added:

"Genuinely happy for you brother. I wish you all the best in your new journey."

@NjabuloEra23 wrote:

"I didn't think he would, I thought corporate wouldn't want anything to do with him after all the noise. But I'm happy they did. perspective is changing about accused me proven innocent."

