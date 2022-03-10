South Africans are asking TV personality Katlego Maboe to have an interview with MacG and give his side of the story

This comes after the former Outsurance presenter revealed that he had won his court battle against his ex-wife

Maboe has been keeping a low profile following his huge scandal but fans still have unanswered questions

Katlego Maboe went silent on social media following his huge scandal. The popular television personality however came back bearing good news for his followers.

Fans are suggesting that Katlego Maboe should have an interview on 'Podcast and Chill' to share more details. Image: @katlegomaboe

The former Outsurance presenter announced a few weeks ago that the court had ruled in his favour putting to bed his two-year-long legal battle. According to the statement issued by his publicist, the court did not find evidence of domestic violence hence the matter was dismissed.

ZAlebs reports that Maboe's fans still have unanswered questions. Many took to the comments section of his recent Twitter post to suggest that he has a sit down with MacG on one of Mzansi's biggest platforms, Podcast and Chill.

@Puseletso__M responded to the post saying:

"Welcome back champ, please do a sit down with Mac G since the court stuff is handled."

Peeps echoed the same sentiments also pointing out that having Maboe on the show would give closure to them.

@KAY5KUPPA added:

"for sho, @Solphendukaa & @MacGUnleashed may u guyz plz get this ninja on the show, we wanna hear his side."

