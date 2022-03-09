Katlego Maboe is taking an exciting journey after his messy divorce that cost him his career in the lucrative Mzansi entertainment industry

The former Expresso presenter shared a pic from his first graduation when he told his fans that he cannot wait to graduate again after spending two years on the sidelines

The media personality's fans praised their fave for deciding to do something good with his life and wished him all the best as he goes back to university

Katlego Maboe took to social media recently to announce that he's taking an exciting journey after his messy divorce that saw him lose his TV gigs and sponsorships.

The media personality has revealed that he has decided to go back to school. He shared that he has been a student of life for the past two years while going through the most due to his messy private life.

He has been in and out of court since his wife filed for divorce and he's ready to start a new chapter n his life now that the dust has settled.

Taking to Instagram, the former Expresso presenter shared a snap from his first graduation, reports TshisaLIVE. He told his fans that he cannot wait to recreate the memory.

Peeps took to his comment section on the photo-sharing app to wish him all the best and share how proud they are of him for deciding to head back to school.

mcebisibathaka said:

"#therightgown my guy, great stuff."

tersia682 commented:

"Yes you can!! All the best."

zikhonangxata87 wrote:

"You are destined for greatness."

erica.appels said:

"Here for it!!!! Incredibly proud of you. The world aint seen nothing yet!"

letsoalocynthia commented:

"That's how you bounce back."

078palegirl wrote:

"All the best, Kat."

lucajaftha said:

"Wishing you the best with your next academic journey, Kat."

