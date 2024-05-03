Uncle Waffles and Tyla's viral video sparked demands for a collaboration, with fans calling it long overdue

Uncle Waffles and Tyla are a duo we never knew we needed. The stars recently had Mzansi asking for a collaboration after their video together went viral.

Uncle Waffles and Tyla showed off their killer dance moves in a viral video. Image: @tyla and @unclewaffles

Uncle Waffles and Tyla stun in new video

Uncle Waffles and Tyla are Mzansi's "IT" girls at the moment. The stars have been booked, busy and bagging top awards and nominations in the industry.

Tyla and Waffles recently linked up and had a blast. A viral video shared on X by a user with the handle @WELOVEWAFFLES_ showed the stars dancing and having fun with their friends. Fans said a collaboration between the two stars is long overdue. The post's caption read:

"NAHH frrrr it’s long overdue I mean look at themmmmm"

Fans ask Tyla and Uncle Waffles for a collaboration

Social media users echoed the same sentiments with the fans demanding an Uncle Waffles and Tyla collaboration. Many said the song would be fire because the two are the best in what they do.

@Pianopella said:

"I even feel the need to personally ask them to hoanganisa ‍♀️"

@JuniorPandeka commented:

"Furthermore, if we have to survive another Summer without a Tyla x Uncle Waffles collab; our entertainment industry IS. IN. SHAMBLES! "

@real_immacolata added:

"Like for real though @Tyllaaaaaaa and @unclewaffffles just 1 song together ❤ ♥ a fire piano song"

@kaylaedelin126 noted:

"Oh, I need them in the studio IMMEDIATELY."

@CuriousBob28 said:

"We need a collab with Phori and Kabza thrown in with them."

American rapper Gunna jams to Amapiano alongside Tyla at Konka, SA ecstatic

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that American rapper Gunna and Grammy-winning Mzansi star Tyla recently lit up Konka. Videos of the stars at the popular SA club have been making rounds on social media.

Who knew we would live to see the day when the one and only Gunna performs at Konka? The rapper has been charting trends after his performance at the popular joint alongside Tyla.

