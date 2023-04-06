MacG's old video dishing gossip about the entertainment industry's "it girls" like Minnie Dlamini and Boity Thulo made the rounds on Twitter once more

According to the Podcast and Chill host, the female celebrities will never have steady romantic partners because they prioritise men who bring them the soft life

Mzansi people agreed with MacG, especially after Minnie Dlamini and Boity parted ways with their lovers Anton Jeftha and Quinton Jones

Podcast and Chill host MacG is going vial again for his unwavering opinions about "it girls." The podcaster believes female celebrities such as Minnie Dlamini and Boity Thulo would never have stable romantic partners because they date for money rather than love.

MacG says no man in their right mind would marry "it girls" like Minnie Dlamini and Boity Thulo. Image: @mcgunleashed, @minniedlamini, and @boity

Source: Instagram

The video has been circulating on social media for years, but it recently appeared on many people's timelines after Minnie Dlamini announced her divorce from Quinton Jones.

There were cheating allegations levelled against her. The former Homegorund host was linked to businessman Edwin Sodi, who is well-known for lavishing female celebs with gifts and private jet rides.

Boity was also said to be a lover of luxury, and her ex-boyfriend Anton Jeftha couldn't keep up with her lifestyle, so they split up.

MacG says you can't wife an "It Girl

On Twitter, @ThisIsColbert reshared the video of MacG criticising female celebrities' dating habits, and Mzansi people agreed with him.

@KamoRumo said:

"The most real thing he has ever said. It’s clearly showing now."

@Manchankura shared:

"Now, I want to know about the "taboo night". What happened there?"

@samkelozondo6 posted:

"MacG is right though."

Minnie Dlamini and Itumeleng Khune's recent Lobola controversy

Minnie's love life was once again in the spotlight when she denied rumours that veteran Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune paid R1 million lobola for her.

She appeared on What A Week! with DJ Fresh and claimed there were never marriage talks because their relationship was not serious, reports The South African.

Mzansi was outraged about the revelation because Itu is now married to Sphelele, and they have two beautiful children.

@salma_khumalo said:

"It really doesn’t matter. Khune doesn’t care about her anymore. He is married to a beautiful lady. Akho need to dig indaba yakdala, she gotta move on."

@uDelilahh shared:

"The relationship wasn’t that hectic? Didn’t she lose weight because of that relationship?"

@Mgqilazi10 added:

"Leave the accent. Why is she still speaking about someone ongenandaba naye ongakhulumi nangaye. "it girls" are real clout chasers."

Minnie Dlamini gets candid about failed marriage and ignoring red flags: “I never imagined getting divorced”

In related news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini opened up about her failed marriage. The star, who had never addressed the issue, got candid in a recent interview.

According to TimesLIVE, Minne Dlamini opened up about her failed marriage during an interview on 702. The television presenter blamed the failure of her marriage on not knowing herself before committing to the marriage.

The actress also touched on the issue of ignoring red flags, saying looking back now, she can see that she overlooked a lot of issues that should have been taken seriously.

