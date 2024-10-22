A Cape Town-based student shared a video on her TikTok account to show her mother love

The short clip showed her life while at a tertiary institution and residence, which made her grateful to her mother

A few social media users loved the student's video and briefly shared appreciation for their moms

Many parents pour their hearts into supporting their children, often without recognition for their selfless efforts. In a touching gesture, a young student shared a heartfelt video to thank her mother for everything she had done.

Student appreciates her mother

A Cape Town-based student named Nonhlanhla uploaded a video on her TikTok account (@ndoni.mt) thanking her mother for what she had done for her while she studied.

The video showed the young woman sitting in one of her lectures, having a study session and making herself a hearty plate of food at her residence, all for which she was grateful.

A portion of Nonhlanhla's caption read:

"I can’t thank you enough. You do more than enough."

Watch the video below:

Internet users love student's appreciation video

A few members of the online community took to Nonhlanhla's comment section, expressing how much they adored her post showing love for her mother.

@notdarlee_n said to the young lady:

"God bless your mother. She’s a superhero."

@_iluvfrankocean wrote in the comment section:

"I’m proud of you, sis. You inspire me so much."

An emotional @punuocean0 shared with app users:

"This video made me cry because I’m so blessed to have a mother who does all of this for me, too. Damn, we have got to be grateful."

@tshedza_matshusa felt they could relate and exclaimed:

"Your mom and my mom are the same!"

The clip touched @boitumelobarona_m, who asked themselves a question about their mother:

"My goodness. Who am I without her?"

Boy thanks mom for giving him the best life possible

In another story, Briefly News reported about a schoolboy who dedicated a post to his mother, showing his appreciation for what she's done for him.

He noted that his mom wasn't wealthy but still got him luxury items, ensuring his well-being. Social media users loved that the boy showed gratitude and shared blessings for the family.

