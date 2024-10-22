“I Can’t Thank You Enough”: Grateful Student Appreciates Her Mother’s Efforts in Video
Many parents pour their hearts into supporting their children, often without recognition for their selfless efforts. In a touching gesture, a young student shared a heartfelt video to thank her mother for everything she had done.
Student appreciates her mother
A Cape Town-based student named Nonhlanhla uploaded a video on her TikTok account (@ndoni.mt) thanking her mother for what she had done for her while she studied.
The video showed the young woman sitting in one of her lectures, having a study session and making herself a hearty plate of food at her residence, all for which she was grateful.
A portion of Nonhlanhla's caption read:
"I can’t thank you enough. You do more than enough."
Watch the video below:
Internet users love student's appreciation video
A few members of the online community took to Nonhlanhla's comment section, expressing how much they adored her post showing love for her mother.
@notdarlee_n said to the young lady:
"God bless your mother. She’s a superhero."
@_iluvfrankocean wrote in the comment section:
"I’m proud of you, sis. You inspire me so much."
An emotional @punuocean0 shared with app users:
"This video made me cry because I’m so blessed to have a mother who does all of this for me, too. Damn, we have got to be grateful."
@tshedza_matshusa felt they could relate and exclaimed:
"Your mom and my mom are the same!"
The clip touched @boitumelobarona_m, who asked themselves a question about their mother:
"My goodness. Who am I without her?"
Boy thanks mom for giving him the best life possible
In another story, Briefly News reported about a schoolboy who dedicated a post to his mother, showing his appreciation for what she's done for him.
He noted that his mom wasn't wealthy but still got him luxury items, ensuring his well-being. Social media users loved that the boy showed gratitude and shared blessings for the family.
