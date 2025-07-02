Sdumo Mtshali expressed heartfelt gratitude on Instagram for his career milestones ahead of the Netflix thriller Marked, premiering in July 2025

Sdumo's fans are eagerly anticipating the release, flooding social media with excitement and praise

In an interview with Briefly News, the award-winning actor opened up about industry challenges

Award-winning actor Sdumo Mtshali is thankful for how far he has come. The star, who is a household name in the South African television industry, recently shared a touching post ahead of his upcoming Netflix thriller, Marked.

South Africans are counting down the days till the premiere of the star-studded Netflix show, Marked, on 31 July 2025. The movie features SA film heavyweights, including Lerato Mvelase, Bonko Khoza, and Sphamandla Dhludhlu.

One of the film's lead actors, Sdumo Mtshali, took to social media to share the trailer and his gratitude for the success. Taking to his Instagram page on 2 July 2025, Sdumo thanked God for his career success, noting how everything has aligned.

The post read:

"Lord, thank you that you’re working everything out for my good. Even when I don’t understand, I choose to trust your heart. Align my steps with your purpose and remind me that I am never forgotten. In Jesus Christ’s name, Amen."

Fans react to Sdumo Mtshali's post

Social media users can't wait for the show to drop. Many said they are looking forward to seeing their favourite actor, Sdumo Mtshali, in action.

@pindo_makutu said:

"Can't wait, looks like it's gonna be a great watch 🔥"

@ntombizii wrote:

"Can't wait for it💃💃💃💃💃💃💃. Keep shining bhuti wami."

@kolz4ver added:

"Release date? I can't wait to watch bhuti 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🤤💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾indeed our God is faithful.💃🏾🥰🥰🥰"

@laporche20 commented:

"Whaaaaaat??🔥🔥🔥🔥 This one is definitely gonna be a great watch🙌🏽🫡💯"

Sdumo Mtshali gets candid about the challenges he has faced

Mtshali's journey has not been an easy one. The actor spoke to Briefly News about some of the challenges he has faced during an exclusive interview. He said the thing he dreads most as an artist is the conversation about the budget

"I have faced so many things. One big problem that every storyteller dreads is when someone calls you and says, “Eish mfethu, the budget”.

"But in overall I have faced several challenges in the industry, there’s so much, from exploitation, understanding your worth, not getting your residuals, there’s no royalties, having your shows played multiple times, getting messages that they are dubbing your work in Spanish or French and not getting paid for it."

