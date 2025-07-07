Stand-in Proteas captain Wiaan Mulder made what some fans called a "strange" decision in the second Test against Zimbabwe in Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

South African cricket fans, took to social media to criticise the decision, calling it selfish, baffling, and disappointing

While many slammed the declaration, others praised Mulder's selfless act, saying he put team strategy over personal glory, a rare gesture in modern cricket

South African cricket fans have expressed their anger at the decision to declare the Proteas' first innings when star batsman Wiaan Mulder was on the brink of history. Mulder, who had surpassed Hashim Amla's record for the highest Test runs by a South African, was on 367 not out and needed just 33 runs to break the world record held by West Indies legend Brian Lara.

After lunch, Mulder, who is also the stand-in captain in place of the injured Temba Bavuma, declared when the total was on 626-5. Many Proteas fans took to social media to express their disappointment, as they were rallying behind him to beat Lara's record, which has stood unchallenged for more than twenty years.

Cricket fans express disappointment at a missed opportunity for history

@sourabhsanyal

"Bad call of declaration!"

@Nealbackup

"This is unbelievably stupid"

@SPORTYVISHAL

"Very very very strange decision.But salute to the selfless Wiaan Mulder, very few players in the history of cricket would have courage to do this and he is one of them. Oh MULDER ❤️👏🏼👑!!"

@Tinkzilli

"Nooo. You should have allowed bro to reach 400"

@afbimha

"You guys really are good neighbors, thank you for saving us from more torture🙈🙈🙈"

@rajsinghchohan

"Kept the record sacred because Lara was actually facing a decent test team. Respect"

@DugoutStories

"Wiaan Mulder made many records today....but disappointed to see him declare the innings, so close to Brian Lara's 400 in 2004 #Zimbabwe bowlers got lucky 🆚 South Africa"

@TheBharatPost_

"MASSIVE RESPECT TO CAPTAIN WIAAN MULDER 🫡 It's just the 2nd Day, Lunch session, 34 runs away from History but he has decided to Declare, not many would have done this in Cricket. One of the Iconic Moments, Brian Lara 400* Stays on !!!"

@hegdedarsh

"Insane batting although it’s against Zimbabwe .Brian Lara is still the greatest ,his record is about to be broken unless Zimbabwe do something magical.Hayden broke Lara’s original record of 375 against Zimbabwe,not again"

@Aish_aanya

"I just love him!"

@rhyme_Boi

"Why did you declare man ?!! So so stupid"

@__parvin__sk

"Wiaan Mulder 🏏✌️"

Proteas reigning World Test champions

The Proteas, who recently won the World Test Championship after defeating Australia, currently lead the Test series against the lowly ranked Chevrons of Zimbabwe. The squad is missing several prominent players, including Kagiso Rabada and captain Temba Bavuma, as most of the senior players have been rested.

