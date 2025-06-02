The former Proteas fast bowler and his partner, surfer Tanika Hoffman, are set to welcome their baby any day now

She shared that she’s “about to pop,” expressing excitement and anticipation for their growing family

The 41-year-old retired legend took 439 Test wickets for South Africa and is widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in the game’s history

South African fast bowling icon Dale Steyn is preparing to welcome his first child with long-time partner, professional surfer Tanika Hoffman. The couple confirmed the exciting news on social media, with Hoffman revealing that she is due to give birth “any day now”.

Dale Steyn prepares for a new innings as fatherhood draws near. Image: Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Hoffman wrote:

“Been a little quiet on here lately... but here I am 🙋🏽‍♀️ about to pop 🙂 living life in a slight state of anticipation. We can’t wait to meet you little one 🥰❤️.”

The post was accompanied by a series of candid family moments featuring Steyn, Hoffman, and her loved ones. The retired cricketer responded warmly, calling his partner

“The most beautiful ❤️”.

The journey to parenthood

Back in January, Hoffman hinted at their growing family when she posted:

“Ended 2024 on a high 🥰 Looking forward to our most exciting journey yet ❤️.”

The announcement was met with widespread joy from fans and friends, celebrating the next chapter in the lives of one of South Africa’s most beloved sports couples.

A long-time love story

Dale Steyn has been in a long-term relationship with Tanika Hoffman, a professional South African surfer. The couple have kept much of their private life out of the spotlight, occasionally sharing glimpses of their journey together on social media.

Known for their shared love of the outdoors and the ocean, Steyn and Hoffman have often been spotted enjoying surf trips and nature getaways.

Dale Steyn and partner Tanika Hoffman are all smiles as they await their first child. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Steyn’s legacy in cricket

Steyn, who turns 42 on 27 June 2025, is hailed as one of the finest fast bowlers of the modern era. He brought the curtain down on his Test career in 2019, having taken a record-breaking 439 wickets in 93 matches at a remarkable average of 22.95 , making him South Africa’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker.

His white-ball achievements were equally notable. Steyn claimed 196 wickets in 125 One-Day Internationals and a further 64 wickets in 47 T20 Internationals, cementing his status as a world-class performer across all formats.

Feared for his blistering pace, lethal swing, and relentless aggression, Steyn tormented batters around the globe and consistently ranked among the world’s elite fast bowlers throughout his career. His retirement from all forms of cricket in August 2021 marked the end of an era for South African cricket.

From taking wickets to changing nappies

With his cricket days now behind him, Steyn’s focus is shifting to fatherhood , a role that promises to be both challenging and rewarding in its own right.

