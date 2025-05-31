A young South African lady living in one of the most dangerous townships in Gauteng shared her revolutionary invention

The woman opened her own shop, and Mzansi begged her to connect it to the Uber Eats app to attract more customers and convenience

Social media users applauded her for her excellent work and for thinking outside the box at a young age

A young South African lady’s decision to open a cafe in the township of Alexandra wowed many.

A youngster in her 20s opened a cafe in the township of Alexandra. Image: @leboneeapplegreen

Source: TikTok

Mzansi was proud of the stranger and praised her creativity in a now-viral TikTok video.

Youngster opens cafe in Alexandra

South Africans were proud of a 21-year-old lady, Lebone, who opened her own cafe in the township of Alexandra. These kinds of shops are rare to find in her area.

She studied the gap and brought her vision to life. Some of the goods she sells are inspired by popular coffee shops like Starbucks and Mugg & Bean.

Lebone makes dessert treats and serves coffee in transparent containers, on which she writes the customer’s name. She advertises her business on TikTok where people from surrounding areas like Soweto frequently visit from seeing her posts online.

Her food is always nearly packed, and her service is top-notch according to her customers. South Africans expressed their admiration for the young one in a thread of comments on her now-viral clip.

Lebone shared some behind-the-scenes footage of shopping for supplies and preparing some of her orders. She captioned her clip:

“Oh, how I love my work.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to youngster’s cafe in Alexandra

Social media users applauded the 21-year-old in a thread of 976 comments:

Mzansi was inspired by a young and creative entrepreneur. Image: @leboneeapplegreen

Source: TikTok

@... said:

“We are tired of Real Housewives, we want Real Hustlers of SA.”

@ZeeQuu commented:

“Hey ma’am, please consider having your business on Uber Eats.”

@diorsis🌸commented:

“I respect the admin you put into filming every video! You used a taxi and the driver didn't shout?”

@NeoLekoto99 recruited more customers:

“Who wants us to go? Anyone from Soweto or Protea Glen.”

@🐝 prayed:

“Baby, I am so proud of you. I pray for massive growth over your business in the name of Jesus.”

@Kgaugelo Makwela Jr🤍👑 reassured the youngster:

“You are an inspiration to the youth in Alex. Continue doing the good work, and you're pretty.”

@call_me_kelo🧸🤍🫧 said:

“I’ve had your Kotas three times now. When I eat the ones from Vaal, I just want to cry because they have bad sauces.”

@Miss Kaay commented:

“This girl is on fire. Well done, sweetheart and may your business grow in leaps and bounds. Onwards and upwards.”

3 Must-read inspiring stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News