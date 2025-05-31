A young South African woman, Nadia, wowed Mzansi with the amount of money she made in one shift

The youngster who's currently on her gay year posted a TikTok video on Tuesday that reached over half a million people

South Africans interacted with her in a thread of comments, while others confirmed her story by sharing their

A young Mzansi lady who took a gap year after graduating from high school shared a life update.

A waitress wowed SA with her beefy 16-hour shift tips. Image: @nadiasayshi_.

Source: TikTok

The youngster found herself a job and revealed the beefy stack of money she left with after one shift.

Waitress shows off tips in viral TikTok

A young South African woman, Nadia, wowed many people when she showed off her tips after a 16-hour shift. The waitress applied for her job to make money during her gap year.

She was also amazed by the beefy stack of money that she made in tips and filmed a video that went viral on TikTok. Nadia did a money spread on her leg to show off just how well her shift went.

South Africans were wowed that a waitress could make that much money in one shift. People asked her how they could secure jobs in the service industry.

Some people confirmed Nadia’s story by sharing similar scenarios, where they were able to reach their goals just by taking orders at a restaurant. The people of Mzansi were excited to give the service industry a chance.

The youngster made sure to warn everyone who showed interest by being transparent about the long hours and the amount of work they could potentially face.

Nadia captioned her now-viral TikTok video below:

“My wallet after my 16-hour shift as a waitress. Gap year ain’t for the weak.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi wowed by waitress’ beefy tips

Social media users were amazed by Nadia’s money spread and interacted with her in a thread of 628 comments:

The people of Mzansi considered waitressing after seeing one lady's beefy tips. image: @nadiasayshi_.

Source: TikTok

@Mandisa said:

“I literally paid for my Audi, cash with tips. Waitressing is such a great hustle for the students who have a lot of bills to pay.”

@🐁 commented:

“One time this guy tipped me R2.6k because I got his order wrong and he felt bad for me. The money was great, but not worth my mental health.”

@Trading_with_Ronald🇿🇦 highlighted:

“Someone said it’s easier when you are pretty, but I think it’s about how great you are at serving.”

@thabang 🍸🪩💋 was excited:

“So we’re all making money on our gap year? I love this for us.”

@jazzy shared:

“I can confirm this is so real, although we have our days.”

@Kari:) wrote:

“Haibo, I've worked 24 hours with a payment of R200.”

@HotburgerjuiceV2 pointed out:

“In the service industry, pretty girls win.”

@Roxy🎶❤️a nurse considered leaving her job to work in the service industry:

“I'm about to leave my 22-year career in nursing and start being a waitress.”

@Hannah <3 shared the dark side of working in the service industry:

“It’s all fun until you are working on weekends and holidays.”

@Mpumelelo Hlengwa explained how she ensures waiters and waitresses are okay at work:

“If the waiters or waitresses are not being kind, I call and talk to them. Sometimes they get disrespected by the previous customer, and when you come immediately after, they haven’t had a chance to go to the bathroom and collect themselves. Whenever I do that, they apologise and start working. They are human with feelings, and they also have personal issues. Be kind.”

3 Must-read stories related to high-paying jobs by Briefly News

A South African model shared the amount of money people make in the industry and went viral on TikTok.

A salary reviewer on TikTok caused major chest pains online after she shared an engineer's salary that regular people only dream about.

An administrator with a matric certificate gagged many when she shared her juicy five-figure income online.

Source: Briefly News