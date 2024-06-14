A woman took to TikTok to share the salary of a parastatal administrator who only has a matric certificate

The unnamed person earned close to R50,000 and only took home roughly R30,000 after deductions

A local recruitment director spoke to Briefly News to explain why they think the person earned that disclosed amount

A woman shared the 5-digit salary of a parastatal administrator with only a matric-level qualification. Images: @lifereset_za

Source: TikTok

A content creator known for showing people's salaries in different fields shared that of an administrator with only a matric certificate.

Boni (who heads the YouTube channel Lifereset with Boni) took to her TikTok account (@lifereset_za) to show viewers a parastatal administrator's payslip. Calling the profession underrated, Boni explained about the anonymous person:

"She only has matric. The only requirements were a matric certificate and a driver's license. As of now, she has 10 years of experience."

The payslip showed that the unnamed parastatal administrator earned a basic salary of R41,870.56. In addition to her housing and medical allowance, her total earnings were R45,549.56.

While specifics about the total deductions were hidden, they totalled R16,066.47, making the net pay R29,483.09.

Watch the video below:

Recruiter provides information about the salary

Zoe Elliott, a recruitment director at Resolution Placement Agency, spoke to Briefly News to discuss the earnings mentioned above.

The expert stated:

"As per my experience in the recruitment space, an administrator, with only 10 years of experience and no qualifications, on average earns between R22,000 and R25,000 per month. Some even earn R25,000 with degrees."

She continued to say that she receives administrator posts every week and has yet to see salaries above this amount.

"Post-COVID, sadly, the range has dropped significantly to between R15,000 and R20,000 per month, given the state that some companies are in financially, due to the decline in the economy."

When questioned about the parastatal administrator's earnings compared to the salaries she mentioned above, Zoe told Briefly News:

"I've placed people with Honours in such roles who didn't see that kind of money. If I give you my view, it's either connections or relationships. For me, it doesn't make sense. This is a managerial salary we're looking at."

Netizens react to the salary

While some online users stated that the payslip looked familiar, others shared their eagerness, surprise and interest in the professional's earnings.

@lorna_govender, who fell under the category of surprise, wrote in the comments:

"Imagine some of us study for four years, work so much harder, and don't see that salary."

@nceshbenge asked a question on most people's minds:

"Where can we send our CV?"

Fellow administrator @landels24 said:

"I'm only getting a third of her salary. No added benefits."

@user4741413246241 sadly commented:

"I have two degrees, and she's earning more than me."

Woman shows social media manager's payslip

In a related article, Briefly News reported about the same woman who shared details about a social media manager's salary.

The woman said the social media manager's payslip belonged to a student who asked to be anonymous. The lady said the individual took free online courses with Google and Meta and immediately secured a job with an agency.

