A Cape Town woman showed a long till slip from Shoprite she still had that dated back to 2004

Items included peanut butter, cigarettes, dog food, canned foods and meat that many would consider cheap today

People took to the comment section and shared how they wished prices 20 years ago could appear in their lives again

A woman stunned herself and others when she showed a 20-year-old till slip.

A woman strolled down memory lane and marvelled at the low prices when she looked at a till slip from 2004.

Marilyn Hartzenburg took to her TikTok account (@marilynhartsz) to show app users a long till slip of items she purchased at Shoprite in Kenilworth, Cape Town, 20 years ago.

The items included R135 Pampers nappies, a 2l bottle of Coca-Cola costing R8, R23 for a tray of extra-large eggs, R12 for a packet of cigarettes, R154 lamb pack, R5 for a 420g can of sweet corn, a R9 jar of peanut butter, dog food costing R9, a 5kg packet of sugar and many more household food items.

The woman also mentioned in her video:

"Bread was R3.69."

Marilyn paid nearly R2500 for all the items on the lengthy till slip and captioned her post:

"Wow, this is how the cost of life drastically changed over the past 20 years."

Watch the nostalgic video below:

Netizens react to the 20-year-old slip

People took to Marilyn's comment section to talk about the prices of the groceries and the quality of the till slip.

@rowenahector822 shared their hopes:

"Imagine if they gave us a day with those prices. I will stock up for a year."

@9dahliarose told Marilyn:

"That's easily five trollies. Today that would be a basket."

@mirankie4 shared with the online community:

"Nothing depresses me more than this. Take me back to 2004, but with the money I'm earning now!"

@abdonejohnson showed gratitude and said:

"Thank you for showing us how rich our country was."

Commenting on the receipt, @therealmizroux said:

"Even the quality of your till slip was better. Nowadays, two weeks later slips are blank."

Marilyn also added in the comment section:

"The good old days. Today you can't even survive properly with R10,000."

