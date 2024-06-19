“I Like How It’s Looking”: Young Woman Gets New Couch to Decorate Apartment

A young lady bought herself a new couch from a local store after spending three months without one

She bought the three-seater, platinum-coloured piece of furniture for R6599 while it was on sale

After asking for tips on how to decorate her living area, people headed to the comment section with advice

On a mission to decorate her apartment, a woman bought herself a couch. Images: @ms.tido

A woman set to make her apartment a home bought a new couch as part of the process.

Tido Wandile Sibaphiwe, as she is known on Instagram, vlogged her experience of decorating her apartment, starting with the living area. Sharing the video on her TikTok account (@tido_wandile), Tido showed off the couch she bought from Decofurn.

She told viewers:

"I spent three months in this apartment without a couch."

Along with the three-seater platinum-coloured furniture on sale for R6599, Tido also bought herself a rug, and after setting up her two purchases, the young lady said:

"So far, I like the space. I like how it's looking, but I obviously still need to add things here and there. Please comment if you have any tips or recommendations on what I can do to spice it up."

Watch the video below:

People share their advice

The video reached over 100,000 views and piqued many people's interest. Social media users also took to the comment section to give Tido interior decorating advice.

@didi_thesothohun told the woman:

"Get some pillows and a coffee table with a mirror tray on top."

Commenting on the piece of furniture, @nurse_phoebe said:

"That first couch feels like the love of your life. Nice one, girl."

@ms_thusago advised Tido to get wall art, adding:

"It will give it more personality."

@iamllqah also provided tips for the bare walls:

"Add some frames or paintings above the couch."

Woman unboxes stunning George & Mason Stacey couch

In a related article published earlier this month, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared a TikTok video unboxing her new couch from Takealot.

Mzansi was obsessed with the woman's new George and Mason Stacey Sectional couch, and they responded with compliments and positive comments.

