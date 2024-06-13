A South African woman shared a TikTok video unboxing her new couch from Takealot

In the video, she unboxes the couch, assembles it, and shows how it perfectly complements her living room decor

Many South Africans loved the couch, complimenting its style and asking questions about comfort and dimensions

When you're a young adult, buying a new piece of furniture can feel like such a joy or even an accomplishment.

Woman showcases Takealot couch

TikTok user @home_with_tee shared a video of herself unboxing her new George and Mason Stacey Sectional couch purchased from Takealot.

The video shows her removing the protective packaging and assembling the couch's legs before placing it in her beautiful home, where it matches beautifully with her wall paneling.

"Unbox my new George and Mason Stacey Sectional Couch in Linen with me! To say it's stunning is an understatement ," @home_with_tee said in her caption.

Watch the video below:

SA loving woman's new couch

Mzansi was obsessed with the woman's new couch, and they responded with compliments and positive comments.

NdithaShenge instantly fell in love:

"Love it."

Rhandzeka inquired about the comfort:

"Is it comfortable. can I nap on it or is it rock solid?"

Catt reacted:

"Absolutely obsessed!!! ♥️."

cgobaby shared her couch preferences:

"Looks stunning. A couch potato like me needs fluffiness and bounce though ."

Tebello Judith Tau commented:

"What are the couch dimensions? It doesn’t say on the Takealot site."

asantebutter replied:

"This is gorgeous ."

Johannesburg man upgrades to stunning dream couch

In another story, Brielfy News reported that a Mzansi man from Johannesburg took to social media to share his small win in furnishing his home.

TikTok user @athisfaction posted a video showing him sitting on an inflatable bed placed on the floor as he enjoyed a meal.

The footage then switches to show him sitting on a beautiful grey couch in the exact same area as he enjoyed a snack.

