Global site navigation

Woman Shares ‘What I Ordered vs What I Got’ Video of Multifunctional Desk From Takealot
People

Woman Shares ‘What I Ordered vs What I Got’ Video of Multifunctional Desk From Takealot

by  Jade Rhode 2 min read
  • A TikTok user took to the app to share what she ordered on Takealot compared to what she got
  • The item the lady purchased was a multifunctional adjustable computer desk table and bedside table with wheels
  • People in the video's comment section showed interest in the product, calling the item convenient

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Black woman poses for photo with a thumbs-up.
A woman shared what she ordered from Takealot. Images: @chumie_sa
Source: Instagram

Netizens seemed to be on the same page when a woman shared the Takealot item she ordered and received.

Internet user Chumisa M went to her TikTok account (@chumie_sa) to post about her online find. She shared two pictures. The first photo showed what Chumisa set her eyes on — a multifunctional adjustable computer desk table and bedside table with wheels. Although a mouthful, it appeared convenient in its advertising picture.

The multifunctional table seems best suited for those who work with laptops but do not desire to leave their comfortable space for a regular desk.

Read also

"The reviews scare me": Woman's R598 Takealot mini stepper gets the internet talking

Chumisa's second picture shows exactly what she got from Takealot. However, the one has white frames instead of the black frames seen in the first picture.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The satisfied customer captioned her post:

"This table was such a great idea. I don't have to leave my bed to get some work done."

See the woman's Takealot purchase in the pictures below:

Screenshot of Takealot purchase - a multifunctional adjustable computer desk table and bedside table with wheels.
The Takealot purchase pleased the woman. Images: @chumie_sa
Source: TikTok

Netizens show interest in Takealot purchase

Many people gathered in the woman's comment section to state how intriguing the item is.

@xola_emz said to Chumisa:

"Sana, convinience at its best."

@w.y.n3 shared what would happen if they had to buy the multifunctional desk:

"I'll type two paragraphs and get some sleep."

Chumisa laughed and responded:

"You’ll never get anything done that way."

@missbontle_5 was glad to have added the item to their Takealot cart, as they said:

Read also

"Plug me with your agent": Woman, 23, flexes first home, Mzansi in awe

"I'm waiting for my order. It looks cosy."

Woman's Takealot mini stepper gets people talking

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a woman who went on TikTok to show social media users a R598 mini stepper she found on Takealot.

According to Takealot, the Mini Stepper Fitness Exercise Machine (as it is called) features a hydraulic foot-climbing mechanism and a computer monitor and does not occupy much space.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel