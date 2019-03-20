How to sell on Takealot in 2022? Step-by-step guideline

In today's world, many people prefer online shopping because it is convenient. Besides, online shopping sites often have exclusive sales and discounts. One of the top retail sites in South Africa in 2022 is Takealot. Did you know you can also become a retailer on this platform? You need to learn how to sell on Takealot before you can start making sales.

Mastering how to sell on Takealot is quite easy. The founders of the platform aim to create the top customer-centric online shopping destination on the continent. Since the site was established in June 2011, many people have benefitted from it.

How to sell on Takealot in 2022

Selling on Takealot requires registration. You must own an account to use the site to sell things. The step-by-step guide below will teach you how to become a seller on Takealot and make a profit.

How to sell products on Takealot

If you wish to sell products on this site, follow the steps below.

On your internet-enabled device, visit the official website.

Click Sell on Takealot on the site's dashboard.

on the site's dashboard. An application form will pop up on your screen. You must apply to become a retailer. You will be required to enter your name, phone number, e-mail address, and details of your business. Your form will be reviewed within 10 business days.

Once your application is approved, the company will get back to you. You will be required to start the registration process by filling in your Takealot Seller account details.

Next, you will be required to learn all processes and how they work, then choose your stock model.

The next step involves getting your products live and start selling.

After mastering how to make money on Takealot, you can boost your sales via promotions. It is recommended that you analyse your performance using reports and other tools to track your growth.

Takealot seller fees

Selling on the website is not free. All retailers have to pay a monthly subscription fee of R400 per seller account per month. You can access your account via the Takealot seller portal to see the costs associated with your account every month.

You can cancel your account at any time. Other charges that can be charged to your account are explored below.

Success fees

Success fee refers to the referral fees and covers transactional costs associated with your account. It also includes the fees for customer support and all-around platform support.

The amount is calculated as a percentage of the VAT-inclusive selling price for every item sold. The fee is usually credited for returned items. The range of success fees charged for various items is shown below.

Baby: 12.0% – 15.0%

Beauty: 10.0% – 15.0%

Books: 14.0% – 14.0%

Cameras: 4.0% – 12.0%

Camping and outdoor: 8.0% – 15.0%

Clothing and footwear: 10.0% – 18.0%

Computer components: 6.0% – 12.0%

Computers and laptops: 5.0% – 10.0%

DIY and automotive: 10.0% – 12.0%

Electronic accessories: 10.0% – 14.0%

Games: 5.5% – 15.0%

Garden, pool, and patio: 12.0% – 14.0%

Health: 10.0% – 12.0%

Homeware: 15.0% – 15.0%

Large appliances: 8.0% – 10.0%

Liquor: 7.0% – 10.0%

Luggage and travel: 15.0% – 15.0%

Mobile: 7.5% – 8.5%

Music and DVD: 10.0% – 15.0%

Musical instruments: 8.0% – 12.0%

Non-perishable: 8.0% – 8.0%

Office: 7.0% – 15.0%

Office furniture: 10.0% – 10.0%

Pets: 10.0% – 10.0%

Small appliances: 10.0% – 12.0%

Smart home and connected living: 5.0% – 14.0%

Sport: 12.0% – 15.0%

Stationery: 10.0% – 14.0%

Toys: 12.0% – 12.0%

TV and audio: 5.5% – 12.0%

Fulfilment fees

This is the cost associated with receiving and storing products. It also includes the amount charged for processing orders from handling to shipping. The amount charged ranges between R18 and R340, depending on the size of the cargo.

Storage fees

This is charged for products with a stock cover of above 35 days. It is free to store those with a stock cover of 35 days or less. The amount charged ranges from R4 to R1800.

Is it profitable to sell on Takealot?

Yes, you can make profits when selling on this platform. However, you ought to monitor your sales growth and ensure you calculate your prices correctly. Remember that the site will charge you monthly seller fees, success fees, and other fees, depending on your business model.

A person shopping online using a laptop. Photo: pexels.com, @Negative Space

Source: UGC

Is it easy to sell on Takealot?

Selling on the platform is easy. However, it is not a get-rich-fast scheme, so you must have a strategy to promote your products to make sales.

How much does it cost to sell on Takealot?

You will have to pay monthly seller fees of R400 per account and success fees. The success fee is a percentage of the retail price of every product. Depending on your business model, you may also be required to pay storage and fulfilment fees.

Do you need a registered business to sell on Takealot?

The company does not require retailers to have a registered business and an existing range of products to be approved.

What do you need to register on Takealot?

You need to provide specific details, including your full name, e-mail address, gender, password, and at least one contact number.

How do you sell on Takealot as an individual?

You can sell as an individual after going through the aforementioned registration process. Once your account is approved, you can list your products for sale.

What sells the most on Takealot?

Electronics usually sell a lot on the platform. However, any other product you have can sell a lot with proper marketing and promotion.

Do people make money on Takealot?

Yes, numerous people earn money by selling various products on the site.

Learning how to sell on Takealot is essential for South Africans who wish to sell things online. The platform is easy to use and can be used by registered businesses or individuals.

