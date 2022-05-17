Elon Musk has declined to push forward with his bid to purchase the social media app Twitter until what he requested is submitted

According to the world's wealthiest man, 20% of users on the platform are reportedly fake and he wants to know the factual data

His 'cold feet' stance has left social media criticising him for backing out with some saying he's using the fake accounts as an excuse to walk out of the deal he proposed

The world's wealthiest man Elon Musk has paused his bid to purchase the social media platform, Twitte,r after his requests were not met.

Elon Musk declines buying Twitter

Musk went on Twitter to share his frustration which saw other investors and fans with mixed reactions.

"20% fake/spam accounts, while four times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher. My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does," he wrote on Twitter.

Musk had initially agreed to buy the popular app at R680 billion but he seems to have a change of heart following concerns raised about many fake accounts on the platform.

Mzansi's reactions

Here are some of the comments from the post:

@Barnacules said:

"Everyone knew you would back out of the deal when Tesla crashed and you almost had to pay back your margin loans. You should just tell the truth instead of manipulating your followers, it’s catching up with you."

@pablo_honey1 commented:

"This is basic due diligence that would have been done before making a $44 billion offer, so it's obvious you're looking for a way to back out of the deal while saving face."

@garyblack00 added:

" You’ll be happier in the long run."

@quangho_ms said:

"Dude, you are buying Twitter. It is your responsibility to prove the 5% is incorrect, not the CEO of Twitter. Just like you are buying the house and you have to pay for the home inspector to find out what is wrong with the house."

@kieranmlkelly commented:

"How did you not know this was the case when we all did."

