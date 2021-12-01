Comedienne Tiffany Haddish and Common have broken up slightly more than a year of being in a relationship

According to a source close to the two, they parted ways because they were too busy to be in a committed relationship

Fans were left surprised about their split with some blaming Common for not doing enough to keep Tiffany with him

Celebrity couple Tiffany Haddish and her rapper boyfriend Common have broken up one year after serving couple goals.

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Tiffany-Common split

The two got into a relationship in August 2020 and were even quarantined together when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and everyone was placed under total lockdown in the United States.

According to The Breakfast Club show, the two claimed they are hardly in the same city and are very busy to be in a committed relationship.

However, a few weeks ago, Tiffany Haddish posted an encrypted post on Instagram that alleged there was a storm in paradise, but a few days later, she followed up with a post of herself and the rapper together.

Common has had a bad reputation of not getting committed in his relationships and has in the past dated celebrities like Erykah Badu, actress Taraji P. Henson, Serena Williams, and Angela Rye, among others.

Netizens reactions

Here are some of the reactions from social media users.

@Brandon said:

"Why do people act like they can't make time for each other? Just say you're tired of the person and you want something new."

@SonyaSmith commented:

"I don't know but if the love is strong enough, the distance wouldn’t be a factor. I feel Common wasn’t as into Tiffany as much as she was into him. That’s my opinion and I’m sticking with it."

@IanDee said:

"Common gets bored easily, however, everyone he dates thinks they are special."

@mrdanielleebrown added:

"49 years old and still moving like a 19-year-old. The definition of insanity is making the same mistakes but expecting different results. Relationships take sacrifice. Love makes you give. Without sacrifice and giving, it's all about taking. You need to have these intrinsic things in "common" for a successful relationship."

Source: Briefly.co.za