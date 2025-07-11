Ashley Ogle is the proud owner of a brand new set of wheels, and she can't stop talking about them

The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant recently signed a deal with a car dealership and was blessed with her new car

This comes after Ashley's recent brand endorsements, which go to show how influential she has become since her stint on the show

Former ‘BBMzansi’ star, Ashley Ogle, has landed another endorsement in 2025. Images: ashleyogle98

Source: Instagram

Ashley Ogle is in her influencer era and has officially landed her biggest brand endorsement to date.

Ashley Ogle flaunts her new car

After making a mark on Big Brother Mzansi, it appears Ashley Ogle quickly became a brand magnet, attracting companies left and right.

Her bold personality, not to mention her legion of online supporters, has made her hot property, instantly turning her into an influencer.

Ashley Ogle secured another brand endorsement with Chery Sandton and Northcliff. Image: ashleyogle98

Source: Instagram

After years of borrowing her parents' car to get around, the former BBMzansi housemate is now the proud owner of a cherry red Chery Tiggo Cross SUV, courtesy of Chery Sandton and Northcliff.

The brand partnership came at the perfect time, as Ashley sets her sights on making a mark in the entertainment industry. Chery Sandton and Northcliff's marketing officer told DailySUN that selecting Ashley for the collaboration was a no-brainer:

"Ashley has significantly impacted the entertainment industry and her community with her vibrant personality. After searching for people to work with, she stood out."

The influencer posted videos from her key hand-off on her Instagram page:

Former 'BBMzansi' contestant Ashley Ogle recently went to fetch her new ride. Image: ashleyogle98

Source: Instagram

Ashley Ogle partners with Era by DJ Zinhle

Ashley will finally have somewhere to put her Era by DJ Zinhle handbags and sunglasses when she travels.

On the heels of her exit from Big Brother Mzansi, fans begged DJ Zinhle to make Ashley an ambassador for Era, and it looks like the DJ listened to her besties.

Chery Sandton and Northcliff gave Ashley Ogle a car to seal their new partnership. Image: ashleyogle98

Source: Instagram

Ashley has been seen rocking the latest Era merchandise and even partnered with Zinhle to host a meet-and-greet for their fans on 19 July 2025 at the Era store in Menlyn, Pretoria.

The media personality has also worked with Hollywood Bets for the Durban July, as well as Honor Mobile and a trading platform called Octa.

However, she isn't the only Big Brother Mzansi star Zinhle took notice of.

Winner of the competition, Sweet Guluva, who was Ashley's main squeeze in the contest, has been spotted with Zinhle and several other industry heavyweights since he won big on the show.

He collaborated with Zinhle on a song, even sharing several stages for their performances, and he even revealed that he would be launching a music career.

Tyla bags major brand endorsements

In an earlier report, Briefly News looked into some of Tyla's latest brand endorsements of 2025.

The Water hitmaker landed some huge collaborations in the first half of the year, and it will only get better from there.

2024 was a big year for her when she partnered with Coca-Cola's Coke Studios, as well as the famous Stanley, for a limited-edition tiger-inspired cup.

Not only that, but Tyla has also worked with Beats by Dre and Alo for the athletic apparel brand's earbuds in collaboration with the Dr Dre-founded audio product manufacturer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News