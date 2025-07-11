Ashley Ogle Secures Another Major Brand Endorsement Following ‘BBMzansi’ Success
- Ashley Ogle is the proud owner of a brand new set of wheels, and she can't stop talking about them
- The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant recently signed a deal with a car dealership and was blessed with her new car
- This comes after Ashley's recent brand endorsements, which go to show how influential she has become since her stint on the show
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Ashley Ogle is in her influencer era and has officially landed her biggest brand endorsement to date.
Ashley Ogle flaunts her new car
After making a mark on Big Brother Mzansi, it appears Ashley Ogle quickly became a brand magnet, attracting companies left and right.
Her bold personality, not to mention her legion of online supporters, has made her hot property, instantly turning her into an influencer.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
After years of borrowing her parents' car to get around, the former BBMzansi housemate is now the proud owner of a cherry red Chery Tiggo Cross SUV, courtesy of Chery Sandton and Northcliff.
The brand partnership came at the perfect time, as Ashley sets her sights on making a mark in the entertainment industry. Chery Sandton and Northcliff's marketing officer told DailySUN that selecting Ashley for the collaboration was a no-brainer:
"Ashley has significantly impacted the entertainment industry and her community with her vibrant personality. After searching for people to work with, she stood out."
The influencer posted videos from her key hand-off on her Instagram page:
Ashley Ogle partners with Era by DJ Zinhle
Ashley will finally have somewhere to put her Era by DJ Zinhle handbags and sunglasses when she travels.
On the heels of her exit from Big Brother Mzansi, fans begged DJ Zinhle to make Ashley an ambassador for Era, and it looks like the DJ listened to her besties.
Ashley has been seen rocking the latest Era merchandise and even partnered with Zinhle to host a meet-and-greet for their fans on 19 July 2025 at the Era store in Menlyn, Pretoria.
The media personality has also worked with Hollywood Bets for the Durban July, as well as Honor Mobile and a trading platform called Octa.
However, she isn't the only Big Brother Mzansi star Zinhle took notice of.
Winner of the competition, Sweet Guluva, who was Ashley's main squeeze in the contest, has been spotted with Zinhle and several other industry heavyweights since he won big on the show.
He collaborated with Zinhle on a song, even sharing several stages for their performances, and he even revealed that he would be launching a music career.
Tyla bags major brand endorsements
In an earlier report, Briefly News looked into some of Tyla's latest brand endorsements of 2025.
The Water hitmaker landed some huge collaborations in the first half of the year, and it will only get better from there.
2024 was a big year for her when she partnered with Coca-Cola's Coke Studios, as well as the famous Stanley, for a limited-edition tiger-inspired cup.
Not only that, but Tyla has also worked with Beats by Dre and Alo for the athletic apparel brand's earbuds in collaboration with the Dr Dre-founded audio product manufacturer.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za