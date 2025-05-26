DJ Zinhle sent social media into a frenzy after teasing a new track with BBMzansi winner Sweet Guluva

The snippet sparked thousands of reactions, while TikTok lit up with early dance challenges. Fans are already asking: Is this the next big hit?

Adding fuel to the hype? DJ Zinhle also shared Sweet Guluva’s viral dance videos, turning up the buzz around their unexpected collab

Award-winning DJ Zinhle is making headlines after she revealed that she is dropping her much-awaited song with Big Brother Mzansi season 5 winner Sweet Guluva, born Akhonamathemba Zwane.

DJ Zinhle has dropped a teaser for her much-awaited collaboration with Sweet Guluva. Images: sweet_guluva, djzinhle

The news has since set social media abuzz, with many already flooding TikTok with a ‘Sweet Guluva’ dance challenge after DJ Zinhle teased the song on X, formerly Twitter.

DJ Zinhle drops snippet of collab with Sweet Guluva

The post has gained thousands of comments and reactions, with many people praising it as the next big song.

DJ Zinhle says the long wait is over. ‘Sweet Guluva’ will drop on June 6. The song also features Ndloh JNR and Nokwazi.

Some sleek dance moves, which were shared along with the teaser, include some of Sweet Guluva’s dance moves while he was a housemate during Big Brother Mzansi season 5.

Fans and fellow celebrities quickly shared their two cents after DJ Zinhle officially confirmed the news.

@Donlourino commented:

"This one was probably cooked quicker than noodles."

@Kho_leka posted:

"Tha chorus is the funniest thing I’ve heard all day."

@cozmino_ commented:

"All this effort for a trash song."

@Naledi_EM posted:

"The constant singing 'sweet guluva sweet guluva' is ruining a nice song."

Making headlines

News of the song first made rounds online in March after the award-winning DJ revealed her plans to work on a song with Sweet Guluva.

DJ Zinhle said she had discussed the potential collaboration with Bongiwe Zwane, Sweet Guluva’s mother.

While announcing the song, DJ Zinhle also revealed that she attended the same school as Sweet Guluva’s mother.

This no doubt gave fans hope that a collaboration was possible, and a few months later, ‘Sweet Guluva’ is dropping.

With this collaboration, Sweet Guluva is spreading his wings to music.

Over the years, many Big Brother Mzansi winners have spread their wings to the entertainment industry, with music being the most desired career path.

Is Sweet Guluva living the dream he once imagined?

Speaking to the media after winning Big Brother Mzansi, Sweet Guluva revealed that he has always wanted to break into the rich entertainment industry.

Sweet Guluva appeared during a podcast interview. Image: sweet_guluva

He is a jack of all trades and is not shy about showing it off. Sweet Guluva is a model, barber, and now an artist. He also doubles as a footballer.

Sweet Guluva opens up about newfound fame

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Sweet Guluva made headlines against the backdrop of his recent claim.

The 23-year-old star seems to have it all figured out after winning the R2 million prize money from the competition.

However, he made remarks about his newfound fame that left many in doubt. His recent comments on fame and what comes with it have left many trying to connect the dots about his blooming career.

