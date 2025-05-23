South African flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo, together with Big Brother Mzansi winner Sweet Guluva, went to visit his former school

The former Idols SA judge posted pictures and videos of his visit to Sweet Guluva's former school and home in KZN

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Sweet Guluva and Somizi Mhlongo's visit

Somizi Mhlongo visits Sweet Guluva's former school. Image: @sweet_guluva, @somizi

Source: Instagram

South African reality TV star Sweet Guluva has been booked and busy recently ever since he won the popular game and reality TV show, Big Brother Mzansi.

Earlier on, the former Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo announced on social media that he and the Big Brother Mzansi winner had visited his former school in KwaZulu-Natal recently.

Mhlongo posted pictures and videos of the visitation to Sweet Guluva's school and also his family home.

Somizi wrote:

"Yesterday was very special. My @allgoldsa family visited @sweet_guluva's former school, and we had such a blast. The kids are one of the most disciplined bunches I’ve ever seen. The teachers were so welcoming. Then I met Guluva’s family. My goodness, He’s definitely in great hands. Oh, I now call him by his birth name lol. Akhona woza la. Akhona, this and that. lol. Went to his home for lunch, but I had to rush to Durban to catch my flight. Everything about this campaign is exactly what @allgoldsa is all about."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Somizi and Sweet Guluva's visit

Many netizens reacted to Sweet Guluva and Somizi's visit to his former school. Here's what they had to say:

allgoldsa commented:

"The ultimate dynamic duo bafwethu."

matlarelang said:

"I also like everything about this campaign Somsom 🥹❤️🫂 #SomizixSweetguluvaXAllGoldToTheWorld."

kelewatlhokwa mentioned:

"This is sooo beautiful to watch 😍SweetGuluva and the Zwane family."

florahpitse responded:

"We really appreciate you Som Som for loving our SWEET GULUVA."

a.whole.lee replied:

"God bless you, our Sweet Somizi, you not only listened to the fans when they told you that Sweet Guluva also loves Tomato sauce, but you made it possible that he collaborates with the brand. And for that, we will always be grateful. God bless your heart. We love you @somizi! YOU ALONE."

Somizi heads to KwaZulu-Natal to visit Sweet Guluva and his family. Image: @somizi

Big Brother success stories: Where are they now?

Sweet Guluva may not have needed the money, but for some, Big Brother was the platform they needed for their big break. Here are three contestants who took advantage of the spotlight and made a name for themselves:

1. Sol Phenduka

Season 1 of Big Brother Mzansi was one of the rawest seasons of the show. While Sol Phenduka did not win the competition, he did use the show to turn his life around. He is now a famous DJ and the co-host of one of South Africa’s biggest podcasts, Podcast and Chill.

2. Blue Mbombo

Blue was a model when she joined the show and remains in the public eye post-Big Brother. She has been spotted at several events by her twin, Brown, a lifestyle influencer.

3. Khosi Twala

After winning Big Brother Titans, Khosi Twala became one of the biggest products of the show. The former journalist has won several awards and has become the brand ambassador for Omoda. She is also known for her gorgeous body and recently launched active wear called Active Lifestyle Brands.

Ashley Ogle reacts to Sweet Guluva's win

Previously, Briefly News reported that social media has been buzzing since the news of reality TV star Sweet Guluva winning the Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 grand prize of R2 million. His girlfriend, Ashley Ogle, reacted to him winning the competition and becoming an instant millionaire.

In a clip posted by the news and gossip page MDNews, Ogle is heard sharing how excited and happy she was that Sweet Guluva was the winner of Season 5.

