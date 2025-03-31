Sweet Guluva, Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner, is in high demand and has been booked as the MC for the Durban Music Festival, featuring stars like Rick Ross, DJ Tira, and Nasty C

Festival organisers highlighted Sweet Guluva’s growing popularity and their excitement to have him at the event, along with various community activations

Celebrities like DJ Zinhle and DJ Tira have also expressed interest in working with him, with Zinhle considering a song collaboration and Tira wanting him at the Afrotainment Marquee during the Durban July

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva is undoubtedly the man of the moment. The star has been securing gigs from all sectors after winning the top reality television show.

'Big Brother Mzansi' winner Sweet Guluva set to MC at the Durban Music Festival.

Source: Twitter

Sweet Guluva to MC Durban Music Festival

The highly anticipated Durban Music Festival has kept on getting better. The show boasts a star-studded lineup, which includes American rapper Rick Ross, DJ Tira, Blxckie, Dlala Thukzin, Mawhoo, Khuzani, Big Zulu and Nasty C.

According to TimesLIVE, the festival organisers announced that the cherry on top at the event will be the fan-favourite Sweet Guluva. The star is indeed one of the most popular media personalities in South Africa at the moment after winning Big Brother Mzansi Season 5.

One of the organisers said they could not miss the opportunity to work with Sweet Guluva because they know he is in demand at the moment.

"Sweet Guluva is a man in demand at the moment, and when the opportunity for him to be part of our show came through, we couldn't resist. So we are excited to have secured him for the Durban Music Fest. We have many exciting community activations planned, as we truly are a company of the people, and our initiatives reflect that commitment."

'Big Brother Mzansi' star Sweet Guluva has been announced as one of the MCs for the Durban Music Festival.

Source: Twitter

Who else wants to work with Sweet Guluva?

South African companies and celebrities want to seize the opportunity to work with Sweet Guluva while he is still hot. Stars like DJ Zinhle, who revealed that she went to school with Sweet Guluva's mother, Lungile Zwane, said that she was willing to do a song with the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition winner.

DJ Zinhle is not the only one who wants to work with Sweet Guluva. DJ Tira also caused a buzz on social media when he announced that he wanted Sweet Guluva at the Afrotainment Marquee at this year's Durban July. The star told Guluva's management team to reach out to him for more details. Social media users urged the hitmaker to also include Sweet Guluva's girlfriend, Ashley Ogle, in the event.

Durban Music Fest allegedly struggling to sell tickets

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that United States rapper Rick Ross' much anticipated return to South Africa may not be as pleasant as his last one. The US rapper is set to perform at the Durban Music Fest, but tickets are selling slower than the organisers anticipated.

Zimoja reports that Blue Screen Entertainment, the organisers of the Durban Music Fest, are now dreading that the show might be a monumental flop. A source close to the event told the publication that only a few hundred tickets have been sold since sales began in February.

Source: Briefly News